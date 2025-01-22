Arshdeep Singh vs Jofra Archer - comparing the stats of the two after 29 T20Is

India and England are set to face off in a five-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, January 22, with the first game to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams feature key players, with Arshdeep Singh representing India and Jofra Archer for England.

Arshdeep, the Indian left-arm seamer, has taken 95 wickets in 60 matches and needs just two more to become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Although Archer’s career has been interrupted by several injuries, his impact on the field remains unparalleled.

Both bowlers bring distinct qualities to the game, and their performances in the T20 format have been outstanding. In this article, we’ll compare the stats of these two bowlers after 29 T20I matches.

Comparing the stats of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah after 29 T20Is

#1 Most wickets

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has claimed 95 wickets in his career, with 44 of those coming in his first 29 T20I matches. Meanwhile, England's Jofra Archer has played 29 T20Is, taking 35 wickets for his country.

#2 Economy rate

Economy rate plays a crucial role in T20 cricket, as maintaining pressure on the batters through economical bowling is just as important as taking wickets.

In his first 29 T20I matches, Arshdeep Singh performed decently, with an economy rate of 8.45. On the other hand, Jofra Archer has been more economical than the Indian pacer, boasting an economy rate of 7.53 after 29 T20I games for England.

#3 Strike rate (Balls per wicket)

Arshdeep Singh maintained an excellent strike rate of 13.34 in his first 29 matches and has continued to perform well, with a current bowling strike rate of 13.05 after 60 games. In contrast, Jofra Archer has a bowling strike rate of 18.11 after 29 games, meaning he takes a wicket roughly every three overs.

#4 Average

The 25-year-old Arshdeep Singh had a bowling average of 18.80 in his first 29 T20I matches. In contrast, Jofra Archer's bowling average stands at 22.74 after the same number of games in T20I cricket.

#5 Best bowling performance

Arshdeep Singh’s best figures in his first 29 games came in his 21st match against New Zealand at Napier in 2022, where he claimed four wickets for 37 runs. In comparison, Jofra Archer's best figures of 4-33 were recorded against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021.

Conclusion

Both Arshdeep Singh and Jofra Archer have shown exceptional skills in T20I cricket, each shining in their own way. Arshdeep has been a standout wicket-taker, claiming 95 wickets, with 44 of those coming in his first 29 matches, while also maintaining a strong strike rate and impressive bowling average.

On the other hand, Archer has been more economical, with a better economy rate and an impressive best-bowling performance. Both players have made their mark in T20 cricket—Arshdeep with his ability to take wickets and Archer with his ability to control the game with consistent, pressure-building bowling.

