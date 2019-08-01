Ashes 2019, 1st Test: 3 key battles to watch out for

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 2

England take on Australia at Edgbaston in the first Test of the 2019 Ashes on Thursday. The hosts come into this game on the back of a thrilling match against Ireland last week. On the other hand, the visitors have practised hard and look ready for what promises to be an exciting first Test.

Tim Paine's side does not look too strong on paper, while England, led by Yorkshireman Joe Root, enter the contest as firm favourites. However, they cannot afford to take Australia lightly as the visitors can pack a punch even on an off day.

Here, we pick out three key battles which could determine the outcome of the game.

#1 David Warner vs James Anderson

The battle between Australia's opener David Warner and England speedster James Anderson will be mouthwatering. Anderson is the leading wicket-taker in Tests for England with 575 scalps and will be hoping to become the first player from his country to get to 600.

Warner, on the other hand, has returned to international cricket in style after spending a year in the wilderness. Both Warner and Anderson have been flagbearers for their respective countries for years, and will be looking to get their Ashes campaign off to a flying start.

#2 Joe Root vs Pat Cummins

England captain Joe Root is slated to bat at number three in the first Test at Edgbaston and he could come up against Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins early on in his innings. With Mitchell Starc likely to be left out of the starting eleven, the weight of leading Australia's bowling lineup will fall on the shoulders of the 26-year-old New South Welshman.

Root will be wary of the threat that Cummins poses and should look to see off his early burst rather than attempt too many expansive shots.

#3 Steve Smith vs Stuart Broad

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is back in the Test team after more than a year away from the fold. He will be looking to get amongst the runs at Edgbaston on Thursday. Smith will come up against the consistent and probing Stuart Broad, who can get the better of any batsman on his day.

The former skipper is a world-class batsman and had a decent World Cup, but facing Broad will be a different ball game altogether. The Nottinghamshire fast-bowler is widely known for his accuracy and bounce he generates off the surface, and he can certainly cause Smith quite a few problems early on.