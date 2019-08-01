Ashes 2019: 4 players to watch out for

Shubham Patwari 01 Aug 2019, 18:24 IST

Joe Root and Tim Paine

Ashes 2019 commences on August 1st at Edgbaston, Birmingham and the series is expected to be a fiercely contested competition with England looking to regain The Ashes after their drubbing in Australia in 2017 where they lost 4-0.

On the other hand, Australia will fancy their chances with the return of ace batsmen Steven Smith and David Warner, who will form an imperative part of the visitors' batting unit. This edition of cricket's biggest rivalry promises to be an absolute spectacle with both teams boasting of some quality players.

With the two teams set to clash in the first test in Edgbaston, here are four players who could make a massive impact all through the series.

#4 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer's rise has been wonderful as he has now become a certainty in England's squad across all formats, owing to the 'X-factor' he possesses with the ball in hand. On the back of a fabulous run in the Indian Premier League and the domestic circuit in England, Archer was picked for the World Cup 2019 England squad and he made a major impact in his country's historic title triumph.

He was the highest wicket taker for England with 20 wickets all through the competition and his ability to trouble the best of batsmen with his searing pace and bounce was a standout. The zip he gets off the wickets could prove to be a handful for Australia, specially if the conditions suit fast bowling.

Though he is missing out from featuring in the opening test match, Archer is certain to feature in one of the games and given that fact that England have never had an out and out fast bowler who can intimidate batsmen with pace and bounce, Jofra Archer will be a key bowler for England.

