Ashes 2019: 5 notable player battles from the series

England and Australia shared the trophy, but the visitors retained the urn

On Sunday, 15th September at the Kennigton Oval in London, Joe Root dived to his left as he took a stunning catch to send back Josh Hazlewood which brought an end to a blissful summer that saw England and Australia play out one of the most enthralling Test series of all-time.

After five long gruelling Tests, nothing could separate the two giants as the series ended in a draw with both sides claiming two wins apiece. Courtesy of the series tied 2-2, Australia retained the Ashes owing to their 4-0 win Down Under in 2017.

The age-long rivalry between England and Australia is well known by the avid followers of the sport and the competition between the two countries often brings out the best in their respective players. Ashes 2019 was no different as the series gave rise to some pulsating on-field battles which had a key role in influencing the results of a few games.

Here are five such notable player battles from Ashes 2019.

#5 Ben Stokes vs Nathon Lyon

Ben Stokes had a good series

Had it not been for Steve Smith, Ashes 2019 would've gone down as Ben Stokes' series simply because the English all-rounder produced remarkable performances all throughout the series. His match-winning knock of 135* at Headingley is undoubtedly one of the greatest Test innings ever played and it just added yet another feather to Stokes' cap.

The Englishman has enjoyed the summer of his life and it won't be wrong to say that his efforts in 2019 have made him a modern-day legend of English cricket. Throughout the course of the Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes relished facing the Australian bowlers and it was his battle against one specific bowler which made a lot of rounds amongst the ardent followers of the sport.

Ben Stokes and Nathan Lyon took on each other in what was an entertaining competition between two supreme cricketers. The brawny English all-rounder smashed Lyon all over the park in his marvellous innings at Headingley, one which saw Ben Stokes hit the off-spinner for a whole lot of runs.

Stokes particularly targeted Lyon at The Oval in the final Test as he scored 115-ball 67 before being castled by a superb delivery from the Australian spinner in the second innings. Lyon may have had the last laugh but it was Ben Stokes who dominated this battle, despite the veteran spinner mixing his line and length to trouble the southpaw.

