Ashes 2019: Australia in driving seat as Smith juggernaut rolls on

Steve Smith

England find themselves in choppy waters at the conclusion of Day 4 of the fourth Test in Old Trafford in Manchester.

When play resumed, Mitchell Starc made amends to his lackluster bowling performance on the previous day by bagging three wickets, quickly wrapping up the England innings at 301. Riding on a spectacular 82 from veteran Steven Smith, Australia then declared their innings on 186/6 - setting a colossal target of 383 for the hosts.

Chasing the improbable total, England have already lost two wickets on a deteriorating surface.

Australia hit the straps right from the onset as the lethal pace trio bowled effectively with supreme control, tantalizingly whizzing past the outside edge of the English batsmen on numerous occasions. The second new ball infused fresh enthusiasm into Starc, who prised out Jonny Bairstow for 17.

Ben Stokes soon followed nicking behind to Smith for 26, unable to control the late away movement extracted by the hostile quick. Jos Buttler played some delightful strokes to valiantly negotiate the follow-on before getting knocked out by Pat Cummins for 41 as the hosts were eventually bundled out for 301.

Claiming a massive lead of 196 runs, the visitors didn't get off to the best of starts with the bat in the second innings. Gangly paceman Stuart Broad removed bunny David Warner for the sixth time in the series, trapping the exuberant left-hander dead in front of the sticks for nought.

Marcus Harris too departed early, missing Broad's good length delivery that nipped back in slightly. He then wasted a review after being adjudged out by on-field umpire Marais Erasmus.

Jofra Archer inflicted further damage as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head marched back to the pavilion cheaply. The formidable duo of Broad and Archer generated an exceptional spell of swing bowling, operating magnificently in tandem on a surface producing inconsistent bounce.

Unfazed by the proceedings, run machine Steven Smith continued to frustrate the opposition by churning out yet another spirited batting display. Though the batting aficionado seemed a bit ruffled at the beginning, he soon discovered his groove, middling the ball to perfection.

The virtuoso found ideal support in Matthew Wade as the pair united forces to stitch together a vital hundred-run partnership before Jack Leach culminated Smith's dominance for a resolute 82.

Joe Root loses his off-stump to an absolute peach from Pat Cummins

Wade perished to Archer for a gritty 34, caught fabulously behind the wickets by Bairstow. Tim Paine took it upon himself to add some quick runs to the score before inviting the hosts to resist the quality Australian bowling unit.

Pat Cummins ushered the tourists into a commanding position by winkling out Rory Burns and captain Joe Root off successive deliveries. Burns skewed a top edge by recklessly closing the bat face early on the flick as Head comfortably pouched the dolly.

The skipper then got his off stump uprooted by an absolute peach, mistakenly defending inside the line of the ball.

Team-mates swarm around Cummins after Root's dismissal.

Joe Denly and Jason Roy looked uncertain at the crease but somehow managed to prevent any further harm as England ended at 18/2 on Saturday.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 decl. & 186/6 decl. (Steven Smith 82; Jofra Archer 3-45) lead England 301 & 18/2 (Joe Denly 10*; Pat Cummins 2-8) by 364 runs.