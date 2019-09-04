Ashes 2019, Fourth Test: 4 Players who'll be under immense scrutiny

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 134 // 04 Sep 2019, 07:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jason Roy is having a series to forget

Test cricket is often reckoned as the finest form of cricket and the ongoing Ashes series supports that argument to perfection.

The Aussies were a whisker away from retaining the Ashes but a miraculous innings from Ben Stokes in the third Test ensured that the series is still in the balance.

The fourth Test is set to take place in Manchester, a place known to yield glorious cricketing moments in the past.

With the series level at one apiece, the stakes will be high for both the teams and it won't be wrong to say that all eyes will be at Old Trafford come September 4th, 2019.

The match will play a major role in deciding the fate of the ongoing series and the onus will be on the players of both camps to help their side prevail.

While all the players will be eager to perform, there are certain individuals who'll be under immense scrutiny at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Here we list down four players such individuals heading into the fourth Test of Ashes 2019:

#4 Jos Buttler

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One

The swashbuckling Englishman has had a very little say in the on-going series and has somehow failed to carry his form from the limited-overs format to Test Cricket. While numbers in the shorter format of the game are impressive, the same is not the case when his Test career is put into cognizance.

Jos Buttler has scored a total of 65 runs in six innings so far, a truly disappointing return for a batsman of Jos Buttler's calibre. To justify his place in the side, the Englishman needs to step up for good.

Advertisement

#3 David Warner

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Three

David Warner returned to the International scene this summer after serving a year-long ban. The mercurial left-hander had an awe-inspiring World Cup with the bat as he finished second on the batting charts with 648 runs to his name as Australia reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Unfortunately, his return to this Test squad hasn't been entirely fruitful as the Australian opener has failed to light up the stage in the ongoing Ashes competition.

Keeping his knock of 61 in Australia's first innings at Headingley aside, it has been all dull and gloomy for David Warner in the series. His form at the top has become a major concern for Australia in the ongoing series.

1 / 3 NEXT