×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Hazlewood triggers Aussie recovery after Burns-Root partnership

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
News
19   //    07 Sep 2019, 04:22 IST

Hazlewood struck lightning with three quick wickets in the final session to trigger the Australian recovery. 
Hazlewood struck lightning with three quick wickets in the final session to trigger the Australian recovery. 

Rain wreaked havoc on the third day at Old Trafford, swallowing up the entire opening session. But once play resumed it seemed to be turning out to be a good day of cricket for the English spectators courtesy the magnificent 141-run partnership between Rory Burns and Joe Root.

That was until Josh Hazlewood struck lightning with three quick wickets in the final session to trigger an Australian recovery.

Resuming play, Craig Overton failed to withstand the prowess of Hazlewood as he nicked one to Steve Smith in the slip cordon in the very first over of the afternoon session, departing cheaply for 5.

England captain Root then united forces with opener Burns to take charge of the situation, stitching together a firm partnership to get back the hosts into the game. The duo exhibited commendable perseverance to valiantly rebuild the innings as England went to tea in a robust position at 125/2.

Rory Burns
Rory Burns

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc disappointed in his first couple of spells, unable to hit consistent lines and lengths and letting the batsmen off the hook with numerous freebies.

The pair of Root and Burns managed to negotiate a fiery seven-over spell by hostile quick Pat Cummins in the evening session. But the association was eventually terminated by Hazlewood who prised out Burns for a resolute 81 with a delivery that nibbled away slightly before kissing the outside edge and carrying through to Smith. 

After that, the proficient speedster trapped the skipper dead in front with a jagging in-dipper for a gritty 71, which helped Australia bounce right back into the scheme of things.

Pushed lower down the batting order after enduring sustained failures at the top, Jason Roy looked iffy at the crease before Hazelwood got one to breach through the gate and clatter the timber for 22.

Advertisement
Jason Roy looked iffy before Hazelwood got one to breach through the gate and clatter the timber for 22
Jason Roy looked iffy before Hazelwood got one to breach through the gate and clatter the timber for 22

The tremendous display of swing bowling by the lethal pacer caused the hosts to slip rapidly from 166/2 to 200/5, shifting back the momentum in favor of the visitors.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow saw through the day without any further damage, and England ended at 200/5.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 decl. lead England 200/5 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4-48) by 297 runs.








Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Joe Root Josh Hazlewood
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 497/8
ENG 200/5 (74.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 297 runs with 5 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us