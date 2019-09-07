Ashes 2019: Hazlewood triggers Aussie recovery after Burns-Root partnership

Aryan Surana

Hazlewood struck lightning with three quick wickets in the final session to trigger the Australian recovery.

Rain wreaked havoc on the third day at Old Trafford, swallowing up the entire opening session. But once play resumed it seemed to be turning out to be a good day of cricket for the English spectators courtesy the magnificent 141-run partnership between Rory Burns and Joe Root.

That was until Josh Hazlewood struck lightning with three quick wickets in the final session to trigger an Australian recovery.

Resuming play, Craig Overton failed to withstand the prowess of Hazlewood as he nicked one to Steve Smith in the slip cordon in the very first over of the afternoon session, departing cheaply for 5.

England captain Root then united forces with opener Burns to take charge of the situation, stitching together a firm partnership to get back the hosts into the game. The duo exhibited commendable perseverance to valiantly rebuild the innings as England went to tea in a robust position at 125/2.

Rory Burns

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc disappointed in his first couple of spells, unable to hit consistent lines and lengths and letting the batsmen off the hook with numerous freebies.

The pair of Root and Burns managed to negotiate a fiery seven-over spell by hostile quick Pat Cummins in the evening session. But the association was eventually terminated by Hazlewood who prised out Burns for a resolute 81 with a delivery that nibbled away slightly before kissing the outside edge and carrying through to Smith.

After that, the proficient speedster trapped the skipper dead in front with a jagging in-dipper for a gritty 71, which helped Australia bounce right back into the scheme of things.

Pushed lower down the batting order after enduring sustained failures at the top, Jason Roy looked iffy at the crease before Hazelwood got one to breach through the gate and clatter the timber for 22.

The tremendous display of swing bowling by the lethal pacer caused the hosts to slip rapidly from 166/2 to 200/5, shifting back the momentum in favor of the visitors.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow saw through the day without any further damage, and England ended at 200/5.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 decl. lead England 200/5 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4-48) by 297 runs.