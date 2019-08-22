×
Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne gets an unlikely chance to make a mark

Arham Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    22 Aug 2019, 10:22 IST

Marnus Labuschagne Portrait Session
Marnus Labuschagne Portrait Session

After the vicious bouncer that was bowled to Steven Smith by Jofra Archer, the Australians were not sure that their star batsman was going to be able to finish the second Test of the Ashes series. The doctors would later confirm a concussion, and Marnus Labuschagne would substitute in as the first-ever concussion substitution in a Test match

Steve Smith was struck by a quick Archer bouncer
Steve Smith was struck by a quick Archer bouncer

Labuschagne had big boots to fill on Day 5 of the second Test. Smith had been in scintillating touch with two centuries in the last match and a 92 in the first innings of the second Test. Labuschagne had only 6 Tests under his belt, and he had the all-important job of batting at No 4 for his team in difficult conditions.

Labuschagne scored a gritty 59 to help Australia to a draw
Labuschagne scored a gritty 59 to help Australia to a draw

On Day 5, Labuschagne came out to bat at 19-2 chasing 267, with Jofra Archer having picked up two early wickets. The second ball, a vicious Archer bouncer, knocked over Labuschagne. He shook off the pain and carried on battling.

Labuschagne played out Archer and Stuart Broad and stabilised the Australian team after the early strikes. The rain-hit Test match was heading for an exciting finish, with England in control but Labuschagne scored an imperative 59 to quell the English challenge. He had done enough to show that he could fill the void left by Smith.


Labuschagne is expected to play the 3rd Test in place of injured Steve Smith
Labuschagne is expected to play the 3rd Test in place of injured Steve Smith

Labuschagne now has a new challenge ahead of him, with doctors confirming that Smith will miss the third Test. He has to take responsibility of the No 4 position and help Australia keep the advantage they won at Lord's in the first Test.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team Marnus Labuschagne
