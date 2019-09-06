×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith bludgeons double century as Australia dominate on Day 2

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
News
9   //    06 Sep 2019, 03:01 IST

Steven Smith soaks in the applause after a magnificent double century.
Steven Smith soaks in the applause after a magnificent double century.

Steven Smith brutally pulverized a hapless English bowling attack on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester to notch up a captivating 211, in the process propelling Australia to a gargantuan 497/8.

Resuming his innings on 60, Smith rode his luck early in the day as he bunted a return catch off a plunging full-toss back to Jofra Archer who failed to hold on to the difficult opportunity. While Stuart Broad prised out Travis Head for 19, Smith appeared in great nick, driving and whipping at will and carting the lackluster English bowlers to all parts of the field.

Matthew Wade, who walked out at the fall of Head's wicket, had no one to blame but himself for his dismissal as his resolute 45-ball vigil was terminated by a miscued hoick. Charging down the track to send a Jack Leach delivery into the stands, Wade mistimed his lofted drive, Joe Root at the long-on fence settling nicely under the catch.

Smith looked untroubled at the other end and brought up yet another century in the 68th over of the innings, delicately flicking an innocuous length ball into the mid-wicket region. Smith was complemented beautifully by captain Tim Paine, who registered his solitary half-century of the series as the duo anchored the innings, stitching a crucial 145-run partnership to lead the visitors into a commanding position.

Michell Starc's fiery cameo propelled Australia into the driving seat.
Michell Starc's fiery cameo propelled Australia into the driving seat.


Their association was cut short by Craig Overton who dismissed Paine for 58. Pat Cummins then departed without making any significant contribution with the bat following which Smith's herculean effort concluded with an attempted reverse-sweep off Joe Root that flew straight to Joe Denly who was positioned fine at short-third man.

A 54-run blitz from Mitchell Starc escalated the scoring rate, cementing Australia's advantage. Bludgeoning seven fours and two enormous sixes in his fiery cameo, Starc shared a vital 59-run stand with Nathan Lyon, who remained unbeaten on 25 at the time of declaration. 


Forced to survive a challenging period of ten overs, England got off to a poor start as opener Joe Denly perished for 4, inside edging a good-length delivery from Cummins to the anticipating Matthew Wade at forward short-leg.

Advertisement

Nightwatchman Craig Overton and Rory Burns kept the quicks at bay as stumps were called with England wobbling at 23-1, trailing the visitors by 474 runs.

Brief scores: Australia 497/8 decl. (Steven Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67, Tim Paine 58; Stuart Broad 3-97) lead England 23/1 (Pat Cummins 1-10) by 474 runs.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Mitchell Starc Steve Smith Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 497/8
ENG 23/1 (10.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 474 runs with 9 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us