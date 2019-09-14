×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: The downfall of Australian openers

Waleed Afzal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
21   //    14 Sep 2019, 13:38 IST

England v Australia - 2nd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two
England v Australia - 2nd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two


Australia’s opening pair has had a poor run so far in the Ashes 2019, as the openers fell cheaply in all four Test matches. Their highest opening partnership in the series so far is 13 runs. Stuart Broad’s accuracy and Jofra Archer’s fiery pace have made David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris struggle for runs and provide a good start for Australia.

Usman Khawaja was playing at number three showed some resilience in few innings, but he did not score consistently, which ultimately got him out of the playing XI.

Let’s have a look at the stats of Australia’s top-order batsmen in the Ashes 2019 so far.


Cameron Bancroft

England v Australia - 2nd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Three
England v Australia - 2nd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Three


Cameron Bancroft featured in first two Ashes Tests and scored just 44 runs in four innings.

Bancroft’s gutsy knock of unbeaten 93 in the warm-up game impressed Captain and Selectors and earned him a place in the Ashes squad.

Despite scoring a gutsy 93 in the warm up game he did not live up to the expectations which ultimately led him getting replaced by Marcus Harris in the third Test.

Bancroft's downfall can be traced back to his technique. As Australia’s former fast bowler Geoff Lawson states on Fox News, “Bancroft is not just failing, he’s technically a mess. There’s a reason he’s failing. Bancroft looks terrible. He’s playing across the line and had a stiff front leg.”

Former Australian batsman Ian Healy also had the same observation, “Bancroft is turning square up when the ball is going away, and then he is getting jammed when the ball is going into his pads."

Advertisement

David Warner

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One
England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One


Australia’s most reliable opener in all three formats David Warner is yet to showcase his class in Ashes 2019. He was the second highest run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 647 runs in 10 games with an outstanding average of 71.88.

It has been a significant turnaround for him after the World Cup scoring a paltry of 79 runs in 8 innings which includes his only double-figure score of 61 runs in the third Test match.

Stuart Broad has had better of Warner throughout the series dismissing the southpaw six times out of eight innings. Broad has tormented his defence by bowling from around the wicket and angling it in, then seaming it away. He created hesitation in Warner’s mind about where his off-stump is and whether to play or leave the ball.

Marcus Harris

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One
England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day One


The 27-year-old Marcus Harris made his debut for Australia on December 2018 against India and has played just 7 Test matches scoring 354 runs at an average of 29.50.

He came as a replacement for Cameron Bancroft in the third Ashes Test match, but couldn’t add much to the total. In the ongoing series he has scored just 46 runs in four innings.

His job was to provide Australia with some stability at the top, but he did not do so. The additional swing of the new Dukes ball has caused him trouble throughout the series.

Technically, he is a good player and has looked more comfortable. He has the talent to score big and had a decent start to his Test career, hope he finds form and scores some runs for Australia.

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Cameron Bancroft Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | 03:30 PM
ENG 294/10 & 9/0 (4.0 ov)
AUS 225/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead Australia by 78 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us