Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia bowl England out for 67 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Test

After bowling out Australia for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test, home team England would have definitely hoped to build a massive lead in their first innings. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the English team could not even surpass Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne's individual score (74) as a splendid bowling performance from the Aussie pacers ensured that England lost all their wickets for just 67 runs.

Only middle order batsman Joe Denly managed to cross the double-digit mark. Skipper Joe Root could not even open his account while Ben Stokes could not play a patient knock.

The trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson took all 10 English wickets, with Hazlewood being the wrecker-in-chief. The Tamworth-born fast bowler dismissed 5 English batsmen in his 12-over spell. Pattinson took the crucial wickets of Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, whereas Cummins scalped 3 wickets as well. This brilliant bowling performance helped Australia take a 112-run first innings lead.

This wasn't the first occasion in 2019 that England folded for a total below 100 in a Test innings. Last month, the relatively inexperienced Irish team cleaned up the English team for just 85. Even in 2018, England suffered a collapse against New Zealand, who bowled them out for a meagre 58 runs. In January 2019, Kemar Roach's onslaught helped Windies dismiss England for 77 runs in a Test match played at Barbados.

These numbers show that the English batting order has been vulnerable to collapses, and their weaknesses get exposed against quality fast-bowling units.

Australia have taken a massive stride towards retaining the Ashes, having already won the first Test to establish a 1-0 lead.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's collapse in the 3rd Ashes Test -

27.5 overs rest for the bowlers .. highest score of 12 .. !! Well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 23, 2019

Top three scorers this match.

1. Marnus Labuschagne 74

2. England 67

3. David Warner 61#Ashes — Heath Kelly (@HeathKellyDT) August 23, 2019

England's lowest Test total against Australia at home:



52 in 1948

53 in 1888

62 in 1888

67 in 2019 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 23, 2019

James Pattinson brought the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 in that first session #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NoVgQmvvFu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 23, 2019

Do you know what the best sound is? When we take another wicket and there’s complete silence from the crowd. #perfection #Ashes — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) August 23, 2019

Lead of 112 after getting dismissed for 179. Shows you that if you can’t bat in challenging conditions, batting second won’t be of much help. Good chance for Australia to retain #TheAshes in Headingly only. Even without Smith. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2019

Question for stats guys: is there any other period when batting has looked a more difficult profession? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 23, 2019

Most batsmen dismissed for a single-digit score in first two innings of a Test:



16 - England (9) vs Windies (7) in Manchester, 1976

16 - England (9) vs Australia (7) in Leeds, This match#Ashes2019 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 23, 2019

Hearing some say that T20 cricket is the cause of poor Test Match batting.



Completely disagree - the standard of batting as a whole isn’t very good!



Good batters can change the way they play as per the form of cricket they’re playing. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 23, 2019

That was painful 😖 #ashes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 23, 2019