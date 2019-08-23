Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia bowl England out for 67 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Test
After bowling out Australia for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test, home team England would have definitely hoped to build a massive lead in their first innings. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the English team could not even surpass Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne's individual score (74) as a splendid bowling performance from the Aussie pacers ensured that England lost all their wickets for just 67 runs.
Only middle order batsman Joe Denly managed to cross the double-digit mark. Skipper Joe Root could not even open his account while Ben Stokes could not play a patient knock.
The trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson took all 10 English wickets, with Hazlewood being the wrecker-in-chief. The Tamworth-born fast bowler dismissed 5 English batsmen in his 12-over spell. Pattinson took the crucial wickets of Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, whereas Cummins scalped 3 wickets as well. This brilliant bowling performance helped Australia take a 112-run first innings lead.
This wasn't the first occasion in 2019 that England folded for a total below 100 in a Test innings. Last month, the relatively inexperienced Irish team cleaned up the English team for just 85. Even in 2018, England suffered a collapse against New Zealand, who bowled them out for a meagre 58 runs. In January 2019, Kemar Roach's onslaught helped Windies dismiss England for 77 runs in a Test match played at Barbados.
These numbers show that the English batting order has been vulnerable to collapses, and their weaknesses get exposed against quality fast-bowling units.
Australia have taken a massive stride towards retaining the Ashes, having already won the first Test to establish a 1-0 lead.
