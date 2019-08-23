×
Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia bowl England out for 67 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Test

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
147   //    23 Aug 2019, 23:12 IST

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two
England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two

After bowling out Australia for just 179 on the first day of the third Ashes Test, home team England would have definitely hoped to build a massive lead in their first innings. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the English team could not even surpass Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne's individual score (74) as a splendid bowling performance from the Aussie pacers ensured that England lost all their wickets for just 67 runs.

Only middle order batsman Joe Denly managed to cross the double-digit mark. Skipper Joe Root could not even open his account while Ben Stokes could not play a patient knock.

The trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson took all 10 English wickets, with Hazlewood being the wrecker-in-chief. The Tamworth-born fast bowler dismissed 5 English batsmen in his 12-over spell. Pattinson took the crucial wickets of Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, whereas Cummins scalped 3 wickets as well. This brilliant bowling performance helped Australia take a 112-run first innings lead.

This wasn't the first occasion in 2019 that England folded for a total below 100 in a Test innings. Last month, the relatively inexperienced Irish team cleaned up the English team for just 85. Even in 2018, England suffered a collapse against New Zealand, who bowled them out for a meagre 58 runs. In January 2019, Kemar Roach's onslaught helped Windies dismiss England for 77 runs in a Test match played at Barbados.

These numbers show that the English batting order has been vulnerable to collapses, and their weaknesses get exposed against quality fast-bowling units.

Australia have taken a massive stride towards retaining the Ashes, having already won the first Test to establish a 1-0 lead.

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's collapse in the 3rd Ashes Test -


Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Joe Root Josh Hazlewood Twitter Reactions
