Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia retain the Ashes
Ben Stokes' incredible effort at Headingley kept England alive in this series but not for too long. Tim Paine's side has won the fourth Test quite comfortably by 185 runs, thanks to complete teamwork by them. The visitors have won 2 matches and can't lose the series, thus, they retain the Ashes.
Australia declared their first inning after posting 497 runs with the help of a double-century by Steve Smith. However, England could score only 301, courtesy half-centuries by Rory Burns and Joe Root. Smith played a quick knock of 81 runs and Australia again declared within 43 overs in their second innings.
Root and Co. had a tough task of saving the Test match as they were asked to chase 382 in the last inning. Australia's pace attack led by Pat Cummins completely outplayed England as they picked up 17 wickets combined in the match. The hosts were bowled out for 197 runs on the last day, with Cummins bagging a 4-fer.
It is safe to say that Smith, who has been the soul of the Australian batting unit, has been the difference between two sides in this series. Smith who climbed to the top spot in ICC rankings has been absolutely sensational in the longest format of the game after his comeback. Averaging more than 134, the 30-year-old batsman has piled 671 runs with two fifties and three centuries including one double-century.
Cummins also has his fair share of contribution to Australia's success during this tour. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the Ashes 2019 with 24 scalps to his name. Josh Hazelwood has bowled brilliantly and has scalped 18 wickets in just 6 innings with an excellent average of less than 17.
The hosts have struggled throughout the series, especially with the bat. James Anderson's injury has also not helped England. The most successful English bowler in Test cricket bowled only four overs in the first Test and was ruled out of the series later. None of their batsmen has stepped up except Ben Stokes and Rory Burns to an extent.
England experimented with Jason Roy hoping him to translate his success in the white-ball cricket into the traditional format of the game. However, the gamble didn't pay off as Roy has had a series to forget.
There have been questions on Root's captaincy and his batting form in this series. England still can level this series if they win the last Test at Kennington Oval, starting from 12 September. However, the little urn will go back to the Australian camp.
