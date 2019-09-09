×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia retain the Ashes

Tushar Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
78   //    09 Sep 2019, 17:03 IST

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five
England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five

Ben Stokes' incredible effort at Headingley kept England alive in this series but not for too long. Tim Paine's side has won the fourth Test quite comfortably by 185 runs, thanks to complete teamwork by them. The visitors have won 2 matches and can't lose the series, thus, they retain the Ashes.

Australia declared their first inning after posting 497 runs with the help of a double-century by Steve Smith. However, England could score only 301, courtesy half-centuries by Rory Burns and Joe Root. Smith played a quick knock of 81 runs and Australia again declared within 43 overs in their second innings.

Root and Co. had a tough task of saving the Test match as they were asked to chase 382 in the last inning. Australia's pace attack led by Pat Cummins completely outplayed England as they picked up 17 wickets combined in the match. The hosts were bowled out for 197 runs on the last day, with Cummins bagging a 4-fer.

It is safe to say that Smith, who has been the soul of the Australian batting unit, has been the difference between two sides in this series. Smith who climbed to the top spot in ICC rankings has been absolutely sensational in the longest format of the game after his comeback. Averaging more than 134, the 30-year-old batsman has piled 671 runs with two fifties and three centuries including one double-century.

Cummins also has his fair share of contribution to Australia's success during this tour. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the Ashes 2019 with 24 scalps to his name. Josh Hazelwood has bowled brilliantly and has scalped 18 wickets in just 6 innings with an excellent average of less than 17.

The hosts have struggled throughout the series, especially with the bat. James Anderson's injury has also not helped England. The most successful English bowler in Test cricket bowled only four overs in the first Test and was ruled out of the series later. None of their batsmen has stepped up except Ben Stokes and Rory Burns to an extent.

England experimented with Jason Roy hoping him to translate his success in the white-ball cricket into the traditional format of the game. However, the gamble didn't pay off as Roy has had a series to forget.

There have been questions on Root's captaincy and his batting form in this series. England still can level this series if they win the last Test at Kennington Oval, starting from 12 September. However, the little urn will go back to the Australian camp.

Twitter congratulated Australia on their victory and showered praise on Steven Smith, Man of the Match. Here is a selection of tweets:

Advertisement


Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Pat Cummins Steve Smith Test cricket Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us