Ashes 2019: Twitter reacts as Australia retain the Ashes

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Five

Ben Stokes' incredible effort at Headingley kept England alive in this series but not for too long. Tim Paine's side has won the fourth Test quite comfortably by 185 runs, thanks to complete teamwork by them. The visitors have won 2 matches and can't lose the series, thus, they retain the Ashes.

Australia declared their first inning after posting 497 runs with the help of a double-century by Steve Smith. However, England could score only 301, courtesy half-centuries by Rory Burns and Joe Root. Smith played a quick knock of 81 runs and Australia again declared within 43 overs in their second innings.

Root and Co. had a tough task of saving the Test match as they were asked to chase 382 in the last inning. Australia's pace attack led by Pat Cummins completely outplayed England as they picked up 17 wickets combined in the match. The hosts were bowled out for 197 runs on the last day, with Cummins bagging a 4-fer.

It is safe to say that Smith, who has been the soul of the Australian batting unit, has been the difference between two sides in this series. Smith who climbed to the top spot in ICC rankings has been absolutely sensational in the longest format of the game after his comeback. Averaging more than 134, the 30-year-old batsman has piled 671 runs with two fifties and three centuries including one double-century.

Cummins also has his fair share of contribution to Australia's success during this tour. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the Ashes 2019 with 24 scalps to his name. Josh Hazelwood has bowled brilliantly and has scalped 18 wickets in just 6 innings with an excellent average of less than 17.

The hosts have struggled throughout the series, especially with the bat. James Anderson's injury has also not helped England. The most successful English bowler in Test cricket bowled only four overs in the first Test and was ruled out of the series later. None of their batsmen has stepped up except Ben Stokes and Rory Burns to an extent.

England experimented with Jason Roy hoping him to translate his success in the white-ball cricket into the traditional format of the game. However, the gamble didn't pay off as Roy has had a series to forget.

There have been questions on Root's captaincy and his batting form in this series. England still can level this series if they win the last Test at Kennington Oval, starting from 12 September. However, the little urn will go back to the Australian camp.

Twitter congratulated Australia on their victory and showered praise on Steven Smith, Man of the Match. Here is a selection of tweets:

AUSSIES WIN! Hazlewood finishes it off to seal a 185-run victory at Old Trafford!



Australia retain the urn and now eye a drought-breaking series win on English soil with the final Test starting Thursday: https://t.co/QGHI08lhCI pic.twitter.com/HePsGOm1FL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2019

Mute conversation, delete twitter, throw laptop out of the window, but - I point blank refuse to believe anyone has ever been better at Test batting than Steve Smith. #Ashes — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 7, 2019

Tim Paine who was contemplating retirement a year back now becomes the first Australian captain to win an Ashes in England since 2001.



Destiny is what we write with our choices. #Ashes — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 8, 2019

What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2019

The space between Roy's bat and pad is enough for a 1 BHK in Mumbai.

Not even kidding.#TrueStory #Ashes19 pic.twitter.com/7uhl3iUHAl — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith retains the Ashes.. #Ashes19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith vs Ben Stokes 2-1

With one to play...Australia retains #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2019

Absolute LOL at Jason Roy dropping down to four and still taking strike before Denly. — King Cricket (@TheKingsTweets) September 7, 2019

England's Uncertainty Principle: They cannot, at the same time, be good at both test cricket and ODI cricket. — Srinivas Bhogle (@bhogle) September 8, 2019

When you did no work in the group assignment and still got an A.#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Ashes19 pic.twitter.com/LyQkOh4aSH — CricBlog (@cric_blog) September 9, 2019

Steve Smith has been magnificent, super-human almost, but don't forget the bowlers that take the wickets. Pat Cummins has been excellent throughout and Josh Hazlewood is always good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2019