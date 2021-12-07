Ashes 2021/22 - Australia vs England, 1st Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

It is time for cricket’s one of the biggest spectacles as Australia are all set to host England in the five-match Test series, the Ashes. The game will embark on a new era in Australian cricket as pace bowler Pat Cummins debuts as the team's skipper. It will be a historic moment as a pace bowler will lead the Aussie side for the first time in 65 years.

Meanwhile, England will be searching for their first victory on Australian soil since 2011. England have had forgettable outings in Australia in their last two visits. They were whitewashed by the home side in the 2013-14 season and lost 0-4 in 2017-18. England skipper Joe Root will be under massive pressure to deliver and regain the Ashes.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 1st Test, The Ashes 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th-12th, 2021, Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The surface will offer bounce and carry to the pacers for all five days of the Test. The batters could also score runs here after spending some time in the middle. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

There is a heavy chance of rain on the first, second, and third days of the Test while clear weather is expected on the fourth and fifth days. The temperature is expected to hover between 19 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Australia have already announced their playing XI, with Pat Cummins leading the side. Marcus Harris will open the batting alongside David Warner while Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith and Travis Head will form the middle-order for the Kangaroos.

The Australian team management has given the nod to Mitchell Starc ahead of Jhye Richardson and Nathan Lyon, who will be the only spinner in the line-up.

Probable XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England

England have announced a 12-men squad ahead of the first Ashes Test. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed will open the batting for the English side. Ben Stokes has returned to the playing XI after a long hiatus while Ollie Pope has been selected ahead of Jonny Bairstow.

Veteran pacer James Anderson has been rested for the first Test while either Mark Wood or Jack Leach will get a place in the playing XI.

Probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach/ Mark Wood

Australia vs England Match Prediction

The return of dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes has boosted England’s chances. However, their batting still looks vulnerable, given their recent form. Australia. Mitchell Starc’s form is Australia’s only concern going into this Test.

Prediction: Australia are expected to win this game

Australia vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Joe Root to score a century against Australia? Yes No 7 votes so far