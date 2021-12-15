Ashes 2021-22 - Australia vs England, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Australia and England are set to lock horns in the second Ashes Test, starting Thursday, December 16, at the Adelaide Oval.

The hosts, led by Pat Cummins, are 1-0 ahead in the five-match Test series after convincingly winning the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane by nine wickets. Since the very first day, the hosts stamped their authority on proceedings, sealing the deal midway through the fourth day.

Cummins rose to the occasion on his captaincy debut, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Left-hander Travis Head, who made the playing eleven ahead of Usman Khawaja, scored a majestic century to bag the Player of the Match award.

Head bagged 152 off 148 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. David Warner must have been gutted after not being able to his century despite riding his luck early on. Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, chipped in with four scalps, including his 400th Test wicket, in the fourth innings.

He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players

The second Test is expected to be a different ball game, as it will take place under the floodlights. The pink ball may give batters plenty of headaches, especially in the evening.

If England lose the game, they will be under immense pressure to salvage the series. They need a series win to reclaim the un.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 2nd Test, The Ashes 2021-22/

Date and Time: December 16th-20th, 2021, Thursday; 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide is expected to be good for batting, but under the floodlights, the ball may seam around a bit. Spinners may also get a bit of assistance.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the duration of the Test. The temperature could be around 24 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Marcus Harris and Steve Smith didn’t get enough runs in the Brisbane Test, and will look to make amends. Head, Warner and Labuschagne looked in brilliant form. There were question marks over Mitchell Starc’s form, but he responded with a brilliant spell of bowling early on.

Probable XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England

England may look to bring in Stuart Broad, who has an excellent record against left-handers, especially David Warner. Joe Root and Dawid Malan scored runs, but the other batters will need to show more consistency. The likes of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed need to get amongst the runs at the earliest as well.

Probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes/Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Australia vs England Match Prediction

Australia clearly looked the better of the two teams in the Brisbane Test. It won’t be a surprise if the hosts win the second game in Adelaide as well.

Australia vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

