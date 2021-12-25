Ashes 2021-22 - Australia vs England, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Australia have a strong lead of 2-0 over England in the ongoing Ashes series. Another Ashes series loss looms large for England if they don’t perform to their potential in the upcoming Test to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26.

Australia have been brutal in the series so far. After completing a thumping nine-wicket win in the first Test at the Gabba, they continued performing in the same way in the next game at the Adelaide Oval.

With Pat Cummins ruled out hours before the Test, the captaincy was handed over to Steve Smith, who won the toss and elected to bat first. On the back of a century from Marnus Labuschagne and fifties from David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93) and Alex Carey (51), the hosts declared their innings on 473. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Poms on 236.

Labuschagne notched up a fifty in the second innings and was well-supported by Travis Head (51) as they scored 230 and declared, setting a target of 468 for the Englishmen. Root’s men tried hard to salvage a draw but the hosts were too good with the pink ball. Australia knocked over the Poms on 192, winning the game by 275 runs.

It was a very good all-round performance from the Aussies and they will be hoping to seal the series in the third Test itself. England, on the other hand, need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

Australia vs England Match Details:

Match: Australia vs England, 3rd Test, Ashes 2021-22

Date and Time: December 26th 2021, Sunday, 05:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The curator has left grass on the wicket, meaning it will assist the seamers from both sides.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius. A full game is on the cards as no rain is predicted over the next five days.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

Marnus Labuschagne has been brilliant for the hosts, scoring runs for fun. He has been well-supported by other batters so far. The bowlers too have delivered, picking up 20 wickets in each of the Tests. Pat Cummins is expected to lead his side for the Boxing Day Test.

Probable XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson/ Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England

Nothing has gone right for Root’s men in the series so far. The bowlers have struggled and need to deliver to stand any chance in the series. Joe Root and Dawid Malan have looked good in phases but need some consistent contributions from other batters to keep the series alive.

Probable XI

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Australia vs England Match Prediction

Australia have been brilliant in the Ashes so far and look on course to retain the urn. The Englishmen can't afford to make any mistakes and need absolute team effort if they want to keep the series alive.

Australia have a good balance to their side and are expected to retain the urn in the third Test itself.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

