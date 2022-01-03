Ashes 2021-22 - Australia vs England, 4th Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The fourth Test of the ongoing five-match Ashes Test series between Australia and England kicks off on January 5 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The Aussies have already retained the urn and will look forward to adding more misery to a hapless Three Lions side in the New Year’s Test.

England have been outplayed in all three Tests so far. The hosts have been sensational and Root’s men haven't really stood a chance. The Aussies were particularly brutal in the third Test, defeating the Poms by an innings and 14 runs.

After electing to bowl first, the Aussie bowlers wreaked havoc in the English camp as they knocked over England for just 185. Marcus Harris, who was out of form, played a well-composed innings of 76 in Australia's first innings. But the English bowlers came back hard to clean up the hosts on 267.

Jimmy Anderson starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. With a handy lead of 82, the hosts already had their noses ahead and their pacers came out firing.

The bowling attack was led by debutant Scott Boland as he picked up six wickets in his four overs on debut. Boland's incredible display helped his side clean England up for a paltry 68 in 27.4 overs. It was a sensational performance from the hosts as they wrapped up the series with two games to go.

The Englishmen need to be at their absolute best or else a 5-0 whitewash is certain.

Australia vs England Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 4th Test, Ashes 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 5th 2022, Wednesday, 05:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Australia vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The pacers will continue to play a major role as they will get some seam movement off the deck. The batters need to be patient and once they are well-settled, they can play their strokes freely.

Australia vs England Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney on the opening day of the Test match are expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. However, there is a high chance of rain predicted over the next five days.

Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Australia vs England Probable XIs

Australia

The bowlers have been brilliant so far as the English batters haven’t been able to counter them. Marcus Harris is back in form and it will be a relief for his side to see him get some runs under his belt. Travis Head will miss the SCG Test and we might see Usman Khawaja replace him in the XI.

Probable XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland/ Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England

The Englishmen are struggling down under. They have already lost the series and will be looking to get a win under their belt. The bowlers did a fine job in the third Test but their batters disappointed. They need to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Aussies.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Australia vs England Match Prediction

With the urn already retained, the Aussies will look to carry their winning momentum forward and extend their lead in the series. Meanwhile, Root’s men need to be at their absolute best and play out of their skin in the remaining two games to get something out of the series.

Australia have been fantastic in the series so far and the English side are really struggling to compete down under. Expect the Aussies to come out on top in the SCG Test.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

