Ashes 2021/22: ECB board gives 'conditional approval' for tour to go ahead

The 2021/22 edition of the Ashes is well and truly on as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave 'conditional approval' on Friday (October 08) for the iconic series to go ahead Down Under this winter.

The decision comes after the ECB released a statement earlier this week saying that the board will be meeting to decide "whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance”.

The ECB Board met on Friday to give the green light for the selection of the touring party to head coach Chris Silverwood.

A statement released by the ECB stated:

"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour,” read an ECB statement. "To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead,"

"This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel. We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”

The future of the next edition of the Ashes had come under jeopardy due to Australia's harsh border rules, mandatory hard quarantine requirements and the non-allowance of family members to travel with the players for a grueling 11-week trip.

However, with Australia promising to relax its border restrictions once it hits the 80% vaccination mark, which could happen as early as mid-November, and after a series of discussions between players' representatives, the ECB and Cricket Australia (CA), and the Australian government over the past few days, the tour has moved closer to the realms of possibility.

The Ashes will get underway from December 8

While the selection of a full strength squad will still hinge on individual choices, it is widely expected that a strong England squad will go on tour to reclaim the Ashes.

Skipper Joe Root, who refused to confirm his participation in the series last week, is reportedly ready to lead his side this winter.

The Ashes are set to kickstart at the Gabba on December 8, but the status of the fifth and final Test, scheduled to be hosted by Perth, remains unclear.

With Western Australia unlikely to ease border restrictions even for other Australians, the fifth Test could be shifted from Perth. The possible alternate venues could be Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne or Sydney.

