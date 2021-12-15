James Anderson part of England’s 12-member squad for 2nd Ashes Test

England have named a 12-member squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia, starting at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, December 16. Veteran pacer James Anderson, who was rested for the opening Test, is part of the squad named for the pink-ball Test.

Stuart Broad, who was surprisingly left out of the playing XI at the Gabba, has also been named in the 12-member squad. There is no place for Jonny Bairstow, who was not picked for the first Ashes Test as well.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), while naming the team, informed that the final XI will be confirmed at the toss.

England squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

England went down to Australia by nine wickets in the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Earlier, Australia named their playing XI for the second Ashes Test. Jhye Richardson has been confirmed as Josh Hazlewood's replacement for the Adelaide encounter. Hazlewood was ruled out of the second Test after picking up a side injury during the Gabba encounter. David Warner, meanwhile, will play the Adelaide Test despite a damaged rib.

Australia's squad for 2nd Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

Expected too much from Ben Stokes in first Test: England captain Joe Root

The opening Ashes Test at the Gabba marked the international comeback of England all-rounder Ben Stokes from a mental health break. While Stokes looked rusty with both the bat and ball, his old knee injury also flared-up.

Speaking ahead of the pink-ball Test, England captain Joe Root conceded that he probably expected too much from Stokes in his comeback match. He was quoted as saying in an ESPN Cricinfo report:

"It was a huge ask and I'm probably as guilty as anyone; I expected too much of him. It's because I see him almost as a bit of a superhero. Look at what he's done in the last few years when he's played; at least once a series, maybe twice a series, he's done something extraordinary which has won us a game on its own. And you do get a little complacent about expecting that.”

Stokes scored 5 and 14 with the bat and conceded 65 runs in 12 overs with his medium pace, going wicketless.

Edited by Samya Majumdar