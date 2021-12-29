Ashes 2021: 3 big English players who flopped so far

A dismal England were shot out on the third day of the 3rd Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Debutant Scott Boland grabbed six wickets as Australia wrapped up the Ashes 3-0, by lunch on the third day at the MCG.

It has been an absolute trainwreck of a series for England as none of their plans and selection policies have yielded any dividends. Barring Joe Root, their batting has been dire. Their bowling has been mundane and their catching very mediocre. For all the planning and discussions, this Ashes has gone off the rails and jobs are on the line.

English players who had a disastrous Ashes campaign

1.) Rory Burns

Burns has struggled against the Australia pacers in the Ashes

The left-hander is a senior member of this England side. However, he has looked all at sea against the Australian pacers. He was bowled off the first ball of the Ashes back in Brisbane and in many ways, it set the tone for England.

He has only scored 51 runs in the four innings he played and was dropped for the 3rd Ashes Test. However, Haseeb Hameed has not looked convincing either and we could well see England go back to Burns for the third Test.

Among batters who have opened the batting for England, Rory Burns has the 17th most runs. Graham Gooch, Michael Vaughan, Herbert Sutcliffe, Marcus Trescothick and Mike Atherton are a few of the marquee names that are ahead of him. Much was expected from Burns, but he has failed miserably.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Guess we know who’ll be back in Sydney. Pretty intense nets session for Rory Burns with Graham Thorpe an hour or so post the debacle at the MCG #Ashes Guess we know who’ll be back in Sydney. Pretty intense nets session for Rory Burns with Graham Thorpe an hour or so post the debacle at the MCG #Ashes https://t.co/2qtmBxHELp

2.) Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes has had a miserable time with the ball in the Ashes

The script feels all too similar for Chris Woakes. At home, Woakes takes his wickets at an average of 22.63, which is better than even James Anderson. However, when he travels overseas, Woakes averages 54.28 in 16 Test matches.

In the two Tests that he has played so far, Woakes has picked up only three wickets and he was benched for the 3rd Test at MCG. Woakes has the ability to swing and seam the ball both ways when conditions favour him, but he looks flat when the conditions are not conducive. He has struggled in Australia and despite all his abilities, he looked mighty ineffective with he ball.

With the bat, he has looked much more assured and has so far scored 105 runs in the first two Test matches. England, however, need him to pick wickets!

3.) Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has failed in the Ashes

England have invested a lot in Jos Buttler. He has become a world-beater in limited overs, but has not quite made any mark in Test cricket. In Adelaide, he had an absolute roller-coaster of a match. He dropped dollies and picked up blinders.

Mitchell Starc dismissed him for a duck in the first innings and he played a perfect blockathon in the second innings. Buttler was given another opportunity to showcase his potential in the 3rd Ashes Test, but another brainfade saw him throw his wicket away.

He could have well played his final Test in England colors and his failure in many ways defined the Ashes campaign for England.

