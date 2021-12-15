Ashes 2021: 3 players battles to watch out for in the second Test at Adelaide Oval

England suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat in their Ashes 2021 opener. The second Test will see them bring in experienced pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Both seamers were notable absentees in the first Test. Anderson was ruled out following an early calf niggle, while Broad was overlooked for left-arm spinner Jack Leach. With the duo set to beef up the English bowling attack, the player battles at the Adelaide Oval will get more interesting.

Ahead of our second Ashes encounter starting Thursday (December 16), we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 David Warner vs Stuart Broad, an Ashes contest for the ages

Stuart Broad has got the better of the Aussie opener 12 times in his career. He's trapped him in the pad thrice, had him cleaned up thrice, and has had him nicking the keeper thrice. Broad also had Warner caught in the field thrice to total up to a dozen dismissals.

Warner, however, is in brilliant form coming into the second Test. He was recently awarded the ICC Player of the Month for November as well. His 94 runs in the first innings against England set the platform for the Aussies to post a big total. It will be an interesting contest to see the Aussie power-hitter take on Stuart Broad, who has repeatedly had his number in the past.

(Note: This battle will happen given that David Warner is deemed fit for the second Test)

#2 Joe Root vs Nathan Lyon

Root played a captain's innings in England's second innings after being dismissed for a duck in the first. However, it wasn't enough to save the game for England. Aussie tweaker Nathan Lyon has dismissed the English skipper seven times in all of their encounters — the most after Josh Hazlewood. Lyon will be keen to put Root in trouble early on in his innings.

Another bowler who will relish the prospect of sending Root back early is Australia's newly-minted captain ahead of the Ashes, Pat Cummins. He has also dismissed Root on seven occasions.

#3 Steven Smith vs James Anderson

The Ashes always promises a clash of the Titans and the third on our list is the tussle between Steve Smith and James Anderson. The former didn't do much in the first Test, but will be keen to prove a point when he walks out to bat at the Adelaide Oval.

Anderson has that record of dismissing Smith six times and will hope to make it eight by the end of the second Test.

Edited by Diptanil Roy