3 players who took a 5-wicket haul on their 1st day as Test captain before Pat Cummins did it in Ashes 2021

Pat Cummins became the first Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test captaincy debut. Not many would have thought Cummins would lead Australia in the Ashes series, but Tim Paine's off-field controversies led to selectors appointing Cummins as Australia's new Test captain.

The new skipper was very impressive on his first day in the office. Pat Cummins lost his first toss as Australia's Test skipper as England captain Joe Root decided to bat first at The Gabba. The decision did not work in the visitors' favor as they were down to 11/3 in 5.5 overs.

Mitchell Starc rattled Rory Burns' stumps on the first ball of the Ashes series. Soon after, Josh Hazlewood sent Dawid Malan and Joe Root back to the dressing room. Skipper Pat Cummins then joined the party and picked up the important wickets of Ben Stokes and Haseeb Hameed.

Cummins went on to complete his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia's Test captain by dismissing Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes. The right-arm pacer ended with figures of 5/38 on his first day as Australia's Test skipper. Courtesy of his five-wicket haul, England were all out for just 147 runs.

Unfortunately, rain did not allow more action on Day 1 of the Ashes series. But before rain forced an early end to the day's play, Pat Cummins joined three other players in an elite group of bowlers to take a five-wicket haul on the first day as Test captain. Here's a list of those three players.

#1 Imran Khan, Pakistan

Regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders to have played for Pakistan, Imran Khan owns the record for the most wickets by any player on the first day as Test captain. Khan made his Test captaincy debut against England at Edgbaston back in 1982.

He opened the bowling for his team and put in a fantastic spell of 7/52. Khan accounted for the wickets of Derek Randall, David Gower, Ian Botham, Geoff Miller, Ian Greig, Edward Hemmings and Robert Taylor. Khan took two more wickets in the game and also scored a fifty.

Despite his all-round brilliance, Pakistan lost by 113 runs. Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

#2 Sir Gubby Allen, England

Sir Gubby Allen captained England for the first time in 1936 against India at Lord's. Allen opened the bowling for the home side and ran through the Indian batting lineup, returning with figures of 5/35 in 17 overs.

Allen dismissed Vijay Merchant, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Cottari Nayudu, Syed Wazir Ali and Mohammed Jahangir Khan to complete his five-wicket haul. England won that game by nine wickets.

#3 Sir Aubrey Smith, England

Andrew Samson @AWSStats Bowlers to take a 5-for on 1st day as Test captain:

5-19 CA Smith Eng v SA Port Elizabeth 1889

5-35 GOB Allen Eng v Ind Lord's 1936

7-52 Imran Khan Pak v Eng Birmingham 1982

5-38 PJ Cummins Aus v Eng Brisbane 2021 Bowlers to take a 5-for on 1st day as Test captain:5-19 CA Smith Eng v SA Port Elizabeth 18895-35 GOB Allen Eng v Ind Lord's 19367-52 Imran Khan Pak v Eng Birmingham 19825-38 PJ Cummins Aus v Eng Brisbane 2021

Sir Charles Aubrey Smith played only one Test match in his entire career. He captained England against South Africa in that game, which took place back in 1889.

Also Read Article Continues below

Smith bowled an excellent spell of 5/19 as England bowled South Africa out for 84 runs in the first innings. The right-arm fast-medium bowler picked up the wickets of Augustus Tranced, Robert Stewart, Frederick Smith, Charles Finlason and Gustav Kempis in his 13.2 overs. England beat South Africa by eight wickets in that Test.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee