"They have to find determination in all departments" - Trevor Bayliss urges England to seek inspiration from Buttler's resilient innings

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss opined that the team has to show determination and grit to pose a challenge to the Australians. England are currently trailing 0-2 in the ongoing Ashes series and will have to rack up victories in all three of their remaining matches to attain a lead.

With England pondering over the right approach to tackle the upcoming contests, Bayliss believes the answer lies right in front of them. The 59-year-old brought up Jos Buttler's vigil act on the final day. The wicket-keeper batsman delayed Australia's coronation by playing out 207 balls for his 26-run knock before being dismissed by hit-wicket.

Bayliss reckoned that the rest of the England team will have to follow suit by showing the same determination. Writing for his column for the Daily Mail, Bayliss wrote:

"There was an example of what they have to do to get back in this series, starting on Boxing Day in Melbourne, in the last day resolve in Adelaide of Jos Buttler. He had that steeliness you need until he was out somewhat freakishly, treading on his stumps. It was like Jos was saying: ‘Stuff you, you’re not getting me out.’

"England have to find that determination in all departments — batting, bowling and especially in the field. Buttler showed the way with the bat and England have to start by showing they are capable of batting for long periods," Bayliss added.

England's batters have largely appeared out of sorts in the series so far. The visitors have failed to reach the 300-run mark in four attempts across two Tests.

Not only can England learn from Buttler’s approach but also from the opposition: Bayliss

Bayliss noted how Australians have been amassing runs by batting with a positive frame of mind. The hosts have piled on the runs for fun with contributions from the entire batting unit. The former coach noted that England should take a page from their book and implement it going forward. Bayliss wrote:

"That’s what Australia are doing. If you’re thinking positively as a batter you make good decisions. You leave the ball well, take singles and then put the bad ones away. So not only can England learn from Buttler’s approach but also from the opposition."

"Look at Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. They can prance around at the crease as if they have stepped on an ants’ nest but that is their way of getting into the zone. It’s a different zone from most people’s but it works for them."

Also Read Article Continues below

England have a monumental task at hand and will try to stay alive in the series in the upcoming Boxing Day Test. The fixture will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Edited by Parimal