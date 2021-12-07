Ashes 2021 live telecast channel in India: When and where to watch Ashes in India

The Ashes 2021 will start tomorrow morning in Brisbane. Pat Cummins will captain the home team of Australia, while Joe Root will lead England.

Australia have dominated the last few Ashes series. They won their previous home Test series against England by a margin of 4-0. The Aussies then retained the Ashes urn by drawing the away series 2-2 in England two years ago. Many fans consider Australia the favorites to win the upcoming 5-match series Down Under.

The Australia and England rivalry is the oldest in cricket history. Fans across the world are looking forward to the competitive nature of the upcoming series. The five matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship as well. On that note, let's look at the full telecast channel list in India for the Ashes.

Ashes 2021: Telecast Channel List in India

The first Test match timing in IST is 5:30 AM. The local start time is 10:00 AM in Brisbane. The venue for the 1st Test is The Gabba. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for The Ashes in India.

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming).

Ashes 2021: Telecast Channel List in US, UK, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans in other parts of the world can follow the live action of The Ashes 2021.

Australia: Channel 7, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

UK and Republic of Ireland: BT Sport

Canada: ATN

New Zealand: SKYNZ

USA, Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa: Willow TV

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia: SuperSport

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait: beIN Sports

Apart from the above-mentioned channels and streaming platforms, fans in selected nations can watch the Ashes on ICC.tv. They will have to buy a pass worth $19.99 to watch the full series. The cost of the pass for one match is $4.99, whereas the pass for one day costs $1.99.

Edited by Diptanil Roy