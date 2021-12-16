"Dropping a catch is the worst feeling you can have on a cricket pitch" - Michael Hussey sympathizes with Jos Buttler 

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey expressed his sympathy for Jos Buttler following the latter's dropped catch that would have closed out the day. The England wicket-keeper failed to hold on to a relatively easy chance to send Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion and finish Day 1 on a high.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes https://t.co/QI3bDaIRRO

Buttler claimed the catch of Marcus Harris early in the first session after a splendid effort. He had dropped Labuschagne in the second session as well, when the score was at 62-1. Hussey claimed that Buttler's teammates needed to help him move on from the ordeal. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Hussey said:

"Honestly, dropping a catch is the worst feeling you can have on a cricket pitch. I feel for Jos Buttler, every player has been there, you just need your teammates around him and just pat him on the back. But, it is a big miss though, interesting to see how much it would cost England."

The 46-year-old was all praise for Marnus Labuschagne, who frustrated the England bowlers on his way to an unbeaten 95. Hussey added:

"Labuschagne has been amazing since coming into the Australian team and you've got to think back when he was selected, it was a little bit of a speculative pick. He was only averaging in his mid-thirties, but someone saw something special in him and he's been a special player for Australia. He had a bit of luck, no question, but he had to weather a few storms today as well and he did a good job."

The 27-year-old is only 5 runs away from being the first batsman to register three centuries in day-night Tests. He has Steve Smith for company at the other end and the pair will resume Day 2 at 221-2.

It was a brilliant innings by Warner: Hussey

The former left-arm batter reserved praise for David Warner as well. The southpaw agonizingly missed out on a century after hitting one straight to Stuart Broad at cover. Warner was also dismissed in his nineties during the first Test at The Gabba. Hussey added:

"It was a brilliant innings by Warner. I thought England bowled really well to him early on, especially Stuart Broad. I've never seen him score so slowly in the early phase of an innings. But, he slowly started to find his mojo and by the end, he was batting beautifully. Unlucky not to make a hundred."

Also Read Article Continues below

It was not a conventional Warner innings by any means as he displayed patience at the top of his innings. He took 20 deliveries to get off the mark and was watchful against England's all-seam bowling attack. He also scored the third slowest fifty of his Test career.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee