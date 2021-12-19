Ricky Ponting explains what Joe Root can learn from Smith and Labuschagne’s performance in the Ashes

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has stated that Joe Root can look at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to try and improve his concentration at the batting crease.

The England skipper has been in good form in the ongoing Ashes. After starting the series with a duck, he has registered scores of 89 and 62. However, he has been dismissed for flirting outside the off-stump on each occasion, hinting at a lapse in concentration.

According to Ponting, Root’s woes are more mental than technical. He also admitted that the captaincy might be taking a toll on England’s batter but warned that things could only get tougher. Ponting told cricket.com.au:

"It's got to be a mental thing. There's no technical error in his last two dismissals that has led to him getting out. It's got to be him being not quite switched on enough for the ball he's got out to. Marnus and Smith are really good examples of how they can find a way to be so switched on for so long.”

Labuschagne scored 103 off 305 in the first innings in Adelaide, while Smith made 93 off 201 balls.

ICC



How will day four play out?



Australia with the upper hand after day three in Adelaide

Ponting added while speaking about Root:

"It is a concentration thing with Joe and captaincy probably doesn't help either, (spending) long periods of time in the field when your team is not going so well. They haven't gone so well of late with their Test results. All of those things take a toll on you. He spent one and three quarters of a day in the field before he went into bat. I know that's Test cricket and everyone's been there before but you're probably more likely to make a mistake having fielded for two days than going out fresh."

While Root has improved his conversion rate significantly over the last couple of years, he is yet to reach three-figures in a Test in Australia. Playing in his 11th Test in the country, he has scored 721 runs with a best of 89, averaging 40.05.

“Noise will get louder around their team” - Ricky Ponting urges Joe Root to step up

ICC



Cameron Green gets the prized scalp of Joe Root who is gone for 62.



Watch the



A big wicket for Australia as they finally get a breakthrough
Cameron Green gets the prized scalp of Joe Root who is gone for 62.

Ponting further stated that Root and co. will need to find a way to get big scores soon, else questions will be raised about their team selection. England are not playing a specialist spinner in Adelaide while Stuart Broad was left out of the first Test.

Ponting explained:

"It will get tougher because the noise will get louder around their team. The selection noise will get louder. The fact they haven't played a specialist spinner, knowing what Nathan Lyon has done in the past, that's got to be a huge blue.”

The Australian legend continued:

"They'll be doubting pretty much everything they do. If they lose here there will be more pressure on selections (with England thinking) 'Did we get it right? Did we get it wrong? Who do we play in Melbourne?'

England have failed to score 300 even once in the ongoing Ashes. Their best has been 297 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test.

Edited by Samya Majumdar