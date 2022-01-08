"I think he’s just about undroppable" - Shane Warne believes Usman Khawaja has cemented his place after twin tons at SCG 

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels it would be very hard to leave Usman Khawaja out of the playing XI now. The 35-year-old, playing his first Test since 2019, slammed centuries in both innings of the ongoing 4th Ashes Test at the SCG.

Khawaja remained on the sidelines after being dropped during the 2019 Ashes. Australia's persistence with Marcus Harris at the top and Travid Head's reliability in the middle made things difficult for a return to the side.

He finally got his chance after Travis Head contracted COVID-19. Khawaja has made the most out of the opportunity by scoring his 9th and 10th Test hundred.

Shane Warne believes Marcus Harris' string of chances may have come to an end on the back of Khawaja's performance. Speaking during commentary for Fox Cricket, the 52-year-old said:

"I think he’s just about undroppable. I was a bit like let’s give Harris this innings, let’s give him the next Test match, that’s how I was, I think Khawaja himself said ‘I understand Head will come back and Harris has done pretty well,’ so he fully expects to play in Hobart. But I tell you what, the way he’s batted, with the hundred he made and this, he’s making it tough.”

Marcus Harris made a crucial 78 in the Boxing Day Test, but was not among the runs in Sydney. With a slew of overseas Tests on the horizon for Australia, the need to settle for an opening pair has become very crucial.

I think he has to stay in the team: Adam Gilchrist on Usman Khawaja

Khawaja's second hundred came at a brisk pace as Australia looked to pile on runs to give England a formidable fourth innings target. Former Aussie wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist sided with Shane Warne's opinion regarding Usman Khawaja.

Gilchrist noted that Harris would rue not making the most of his chances in Sydney with his place now in danger. Naming Khawaja as one of the top six batters in Australia, the 50-year-old added:

"I think he has to stay in the team. I love a sense of loyalty, I know that’s something the selectors and particularly Justin Langer have tried to commit to Marcus Harris with staying with him and they were repaid somewhat down at the MCG, but Harris will be kicking himself he’s missed two opportunities to convert. I think Usman khawaja has clearly showed he’s in the top six best batters in Australia.”

On the back of Khawaja's second successive ton, Australia scored 265-6 in the second innings. Chasing 388 in the fourth innings, England survived a short burst at the end of Day 4 to end at 30-0.

