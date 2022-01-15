Bowlers keep England afloat after another batting collapse on Day 2 in Hobart

17 wickets crumbled on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart as England fought back after being demolished for 188 in their first innings. After gaining a significant 115-run lead, Australia lost three wickets cheaply in their second innings. They were 37 for 3 at Stumps, having extended their lead to 152.

Aussie opener David Warner registered a pair as he was caught at point off his nemesis Stuart Broad while going for a square drive. Marnus Labuschagne (5) also perished cheaply as he was strangled down leg by one from Chris Woakes.

Mark Wood joined the wicket-taking act by snapping Usman Khawaja (11) with a brute of a bouncer that the left-hander could only glove to the keeper. Australia went to Stumps with Steven Smith unbeaten on 17 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 3.

Before the bowlers’ fightback, the visitors came up with yet another poor showing with the bat to be bowled out for 188 in 47.4 overs. Joe Root and Woakes were the only batters from their team to cross 30 as Pat Cummins (4/45) and Mitchell Starc (3/53) combined to rip through the opposition’s batting line-up.

If England thought their opening woes couldn’t get any worse, Rory Burns was run out for a duck. He was called through for a single by Zak Crawley that was never on. Crawley himself hit a few impressive fours before being caught at short leg off Cummins for 18.

England middle order succumbs to pressure

Not for the first time, Root found an ally in Dawid Malan. However, the partnership did not last long enough to bail the team out of trouble. On 25, Malan was strangled down leg off the Aussie captain’s bowling. Cummins also got the massive scalp of Root (34), trapping him lbw with a length ball that nipped back and crashed into the England skipper’s pads.

Ben Stokes (4) fell to a blinder of a catch from Nathan Lyon at point as England lost half their side for 85. The wickets continued to stumble for the visitors as Ollie Pope’s (14) brief stay ended when he nicked Boland behind the wickets. The Aussie pacer could have had two in two had Warner not dropped Woakes at slip first ball. The England batter got another life just before the second break as Khawaja dropped him at third slip when he was on 5.

Sam Billings and Woakes added some useful runs to take England past 150. The former contributed 29 before hooking Cameron Green to long leg. Woakes’ chancy innings ended on 36 when he was caught down leg off Starc’s bowling. Broad was cleaned up for a duck in the same over, while Wood was bowled by Cummins for 16.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on their overnight score of 241 for 6, Australia ended on 303. Lyon played a brisk cameo of 31 from 27 balls, which featured three sixes, to take the hosts past 300. He was the last man out, bowled by Broad, who finished with 3 for 59. Wood claimed two of the wickets to fall to finish with figures of 3 for 115.

After another flop show with the bat, the English bowlers have brought their team back into the Test. However, considering the visitors’ feeble batting line-up, Australia will be confident of defending any total in excess of 250.

Edited by Sai Krishna