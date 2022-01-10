"I absolutely love facing spin" - James Anderson on facing final over of Sydney Test

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has revealed that he was quite confident of surviving the final over of the Sydney Test against Australia's spin attack. Anderson further added that he loves facing spin, which helped calm his nerves during the tense finale of the match.

The fourth Ashes Test ended in a thrilling draw after Stuart Broad and James Anderson played out the last two overs of the game, denying one last wicket to Australian bowlers. Due to bad light, the hosts had no other option but to bowl spin in the last four overs with Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith.

The England pace duo safely negotiated the spin threat to avoid a fourth straight loss for their side. Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, James Anderson opened up on his thought process during the finishing stages of the game. He said:

"The whole time Jonny Bairstow was at the crease I thought 'we've got this. It wasn't until he got out that I thought I'd have to bat. I've been in that situation a lot before. The best place to be in that situation is out in the middle, because that's where you're in control. There was a moment when the umpires said it was too dark to bowl seam. It was then I thought 'I've got this. Spin is my absolute niche'. I absolutely love facing spin. I felt quietly confident going out there."

He added:

"If Pat Cummins had been bowling you'd have seen a lot more of the whites of my eyes. I was thinking clearly. I knew it was only the spin I'd face. I even took off my chest pad and armguard to feel more comfortable and so the ball wouldn't bounce anywhere to the men around the bat."

"Stuart Broad advised me to get a big stride in, smother the ball, don't let the bounce beat your bat" - James Anderson

James Anderson also disclosed his batting partner Stuart Broad advised him to counter the bounce with big strides and reduce the chances of getting out due to variable bounce. In this regard, the 39-year old said:

"The minute I got out there Stuart Broad was telling me what to do - 'get a big stride in, smother the ball, don't let the bounce beat your bat'. I was like 'it's alright mate, I've played before, it's fine'."

Anderson also shared a snippet of his exchange with Steve Smith at the end.

"Five balls from Steve Smith, he landed them really well, but the sixth - I don't think Steve would begrudge me using the word 'pie'. When I shook his hand I said 'what was that?' He said 'the pressure got to me'."

Also Read Article Continues below

The fifth and final match of the series will begin on January 14 in Hobart. Australia currently have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava