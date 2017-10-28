5 of the lowest points for England in the Ashes

A look at some of England's most embarrassing moments in Ashes history

by soham samaddar Opinion 28 Oct 2017, 01:23 IST

The famed Test series between England and Australia has been a roaring success ever since the first series was played in 1882-83. So far, hundreds of Test matches have been played between the two sides. Both have enjoyed periods of ascendancy and dominance but have also been plagued by crippling defeats.

There have been plenty of low points for England in this historic series, and some of them have been truly shambolic. Here is a look at five of the worst.

#5 Brisbane, 2013

Mitchell Johnson

England arrived in Australia as the favourites, after having beaten its rival comprehensively (3-0) in the home series earlier that year. In the first Test at Brisbane, England dismissed the hosts for 295, and it looked like it would be an evenly-contested Test match.

However, England ran into Mitchell Johnson, who precipitated an astonishing collapse in the first innings, and the visitors slumped to 136 all out in 52.4 overs.

Australia piled on the runs in the second innings, but a demoralised England collapsed again in the second innings, all out for 179 from being 130-3 at one stage.

This marked one of the lowest points for one of England's best batting line-ups, and the team never recovered from the Johnson onslaught as they crashed to a 5-0 series defeat.