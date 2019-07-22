Ashes History: 5 batsmen with the most runs in Ashes Tests

Vinay Chhabaria

Sir Don Bradman coming out to bat

The most prestigious Test series in the history of cricket, The Ashes, will enter its 71st edition as England host Australia for a 5-match Test series starting from 1 August 2019. Till date, Australia and England have battled in 70 Ashes series where the former have won the urn 33 times and the latter have done it 32 times. Five of the 70 series didn't produce a winner.

This Test series got the name ‘The Ashes’ in the year 1882. When the Aussies recorded their first ever Test victory on English soil, the English journalists claimed that English cricket had died, and so the 'dead body' would be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia. Ivo Bligh, the then English skipper, then promised to bring those ashes back from Australia, continuing the legend of the nomenclature.

A replica of the Ashes urn

The winner of this series does not get a huge piece of silverware but a 6-inch tall urn made of terracota. The fans believe that the urn contains the ashes of a burnt cricket ball.

It is the dream of every Australian and English cricketer to do well in the Ashes and earn the respect of his countrymen. On that note, here are the five batsmen who have emerged as heroes for their nations by scoring the most runs in Ashes history -

#5 David Gower - 3037 runs

David Gower, England

Matches - 38, Innings - 69, Runs - 3037, Highest Score - 215, Average - 46.01

England’s former left-handed top order batsman David Gower had better numbers in the Ashes as compared to his overall Test statistics. Gower played 38 matches for England in the prestigious series and batted in 69 innings where he aggregated 3,037 runs at an impressive average of 46.01.

He slammed 9 hundreds and 11 half centuries his 13-year long Ashes career. His highest score was 215.

The veteran retired from international cricket in 1992 after playing his last Test against Pakistan. Co-incidentally, he had made his Test debut versus the same opposition.

