"We need to get stronger and tougher with our dismissals" - Jonny Bairstow after yet another England batting collapse

England batter Jonny Bairstow has acknowledged that his side need to get 'stronger and tougher' and not give up their wickets easily following another faulty performance in the ongoing third Ashes Test.

England continued their substandard batting form in the Ashes series and were razed for 185 on a green-tinged pitch in Melbourne on Boxing Day. Bairstow, who returned to the England side at No 6 in place of Ollie Pope, scored 35 runs (second-highest for England).

Bairstow, as quoted by SkySports, said that every player is trying and is still in search of a big score. The Yorkshireman said:

"We've got to get a bit stronger and tougher with our dismissals. We know that and we've spoken about that, that is just being honest with ourselves. I can tell you now everyone is trying. It's one of those days that we will look back on, probably reassess next time and potentially take different options. We're still searching for that big score."

"We're still in this game until the last ball is bowled" - Bairstow feels England can make inroads on Day 2

The 32-year old believed England could make early, and much-needed, inroads on day two at the MCG. Bairstow said the tourists wanted to put nightwatchman Nathan Lyon and under-firing Marcus Harris under pressure on day two. He said:

"We're bowling on the same pitch they bowled on. We've seen the pitch offer plenty throughout the day and we've got one end potentially open with a nightwatchman [Nathan Lyon] so we'll look to put pressure on him and (Marcus) Harris to get some early inroads. We're still in this game until the last ball is bowled."

England did make inroads on day two of the Test. Riding on James Anderson's stupendous spell of 4-33, England bowled out Australia for 267 in the final session on day two. The hosts have a 82-run lead going into the second innings.

