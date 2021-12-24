"Caught on boundaries rather caught at slip defending" - Kevin Pietersen urges English batters to attack ahead of the 3rd Ashes Test

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen took to social media to express his desire to see the English batters play with an attacking mindset ahead of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne.

While stating that their best form of defence is to attack, the 41-year-old wished the visiting team good luck for the Boxing day Test match. Known for playing with an attacking mindset himself during his heyday, Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter and wrote:

"England batters - you're best form of defence is ATTACK! I'd like you to be bowled out for 150 being caught on boundaries rather than caught at slip defending! Good luck at the MCG where it's an absolute privilege to play. Victorians are ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! #Ashes."

The right-hander divulged that he would rather see his side get bowled out for 150 while getting caught on boundaries than being caught at slip while defending. Pietersen also said that it's an 'absolute privilege' to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue of the third Ashes encounter.

"I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions" - Joe Root

England Training Session

England skipper Joe Root sounded confident and said he will 'bang out a hundred' as the visitors plot an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test. The 30-year-old mentioned that he hopes to deliver England fans a late Christmas present. The Yorkshireman stated, as quoted by the BBC:

"I feel in a really good place with my batting. I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions. I know that's a brave thing to say but my conversation rate, this year, it's not been an issue at all."

He added:

"I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up."

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#Ashes Joe Root has scored 26.03 percent of England's Test runs in 2021. Joe Root has scored 26.03 percent of England's Test runs in 2021.#Ashes https://t.co/XOxtmxx3xB

So far in the series, Root has scored two half-centuries, including a top score of 89 in England's second innings in the first Test.

Having lost the opening two Tests of the five-match series in Brisbane and Adelaide, England must win the final three matches, starting in Melbourne on Sunday, to regain the Ashes urn.

