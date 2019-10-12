×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashley Giles offers support to Ben Stokes amidst media scrutiny 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
60   //    12 Oct 2019, 14:30 IST

Ben Stokes' personal life has become the centre of attraction of English media
Ben Stokes' personal life has become the centre of attraction of English media

Managing Director of the England Cricket Team, Ashley Giles has offered his support to the team’s star all-rounder, Ben Stokes after several local media publications tried to disturb him by revealing some controversial details about his personal life. Giles said that he is concerned about the 28-year-old New Zealand-born player after the pictures of him having a physical altercation with his wife were released online.

The former English spinner stated:

“I was pretty sure as soon as I saw the story there was nothing in it but it was great to speak to both of them. They were obviously concerned. We can all say domestic violence is a really serious issue and we’re not making light of that at all but in this case it’s a very happy couple having some fun - a picture telling a thousand words but just the wrong ones.”

He further added that it is a part of his job to protect the cricketers from the negative stuff outside the cricket world. Giles concluded:

“How you do that I’m not sure, you can’t always watch them and their families 24 hours a day, but we’re certainly there for them. Player welfare and support is a big thing for us going forwards.”

Off-field controversies of Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes had guided England to a memorable win in the 3rd Ashes Test
Ben Stokes had guided England to a memorable win in the 3rd Ashes Test

2019 has been the year of Ben Stokes as the all-rounder had helped his nation win their first Cricket World Cup in July while his heroics also helped England draw the Ashes series versus Australia. Since then, it is his personal life that has made the pages of the newspapers, first with The Sun publishing a front-page story about a personal tragedy that had occurred over 30 years ago and more recently, with allegations of having a physical altercation with his wife.

The left-handed batsman, however, has labelled the story "totally irresponsible" and even his wife has denied the claims of domestic violence.

Tags:
England Cricket Team Ben Stokes Ashley Giles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
IND 601/5
RSA 271/8 (101.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | South Africa trail India by 330 runs with 2 wickets remaining
IND VS RSA live score
| 04:30 AM
QUE 153/10 & 186/5 (63.0 ov)
NSW 288/9
Day 3 | Stumps: Queensland lead New South Wales by 51 runs with 5 wickets remaining
QUE VS NSW live score
| 07:00 AM
WAU 337/10 & 148/2 (43.0 ov)
TAS 397/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Western Australia lead Tasmania by 88 runs with 8 wickets remaining
WAU VS TAS live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
SA-W 247/6 (50.0 ov)
IND-W 248/5 (48.0 ov)
India Women won by 5 wickets
SA-W VS IND-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us