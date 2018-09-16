Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
257   //    16 Sep 2018, 09:51 IST

T
Bangladesh bowlers wrecked havoc to register a huge win

The Asia Cup 2018 is upon us and is off to a great start. In the inaugural game, Bangladesh bowlers wrecked havoc on Sri Lanka and registered a huge win. This was one of the best performances ever in Asia Cup for Bangladesh and their captain, Mushfiqur Rahim lead from the front.

Sri Lankan batsmen had a poor outing but the bowlers were brilliant and restricted Bangladesh to 261 on a belter of a track. There were some good performances in the game and we take a look at 3 of the star performers.

#3 Mohammad Mithun

M
Mithun scored a much-needed half-century to help Bangladesh post a respectable total

After losing Tamim Iqbal, who left the game retired hurt due to a wrist injury and two early wickets, Bangladesh was reeling at 1-2. Mithun, who walked in at No.5 built a 133-run partnership with the skipper for the third wicket.

He scored 63 off 68, accompanied by 5 fours and 2 sixes. Mithun was given a life when he was dropped on 1 by Angelo Mathews off Malinga's bowling and he made the most of it by scoring a much-needed half-century to help Bangladesh post a respectable total. It set the platform for the Bangladesh bowlers to come out and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen.

After making his debut against India in 2014, This was only Mithun's forth ODI and he scored his maiden half-century.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Lasith Malinga Mushfiqur Rahim ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
