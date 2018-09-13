Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top wicket-takers in the tournament

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.60K   //    13 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST

Enter
A keen contest is on the cards

Asia Cup 2018 is just around the corner and India will go into the tournament as the favorites to lift the cup once again. But they will have to overcome other Asian giants like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in order to achieve glory.

This Asia Cup will be a closely contested one and the team which does well in the bowling department in the scorching heat of United Arab Emirates will most likely emerge as the champions in the tournament. On paper, the bowling attacks of India, Pakistan, and to some extent Afghanistan seem the strongest.

We will look at the 5 possible contenders who can be the leading wicket-takers in this tournament.

Honorable Mention

Lasith Malinga


Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
The comeback man

The slinging legend will be making his comeback into the Lankan ODI team with this Asia Cup. This could be a perfect swansong for him if he is at his best and helps his team in winning the tournament. He was hit with injuries and poor form before being out of the side.

This could be a perfect opportunity to prove why he is called as one of the best limited overs bowlers in the history of the game.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Afghanistan Cricket Lasith Malinga Hasan Ali Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian stars who will not play in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Players to watch out for in the tournament
RELATED STORY
All-time top 5 bowling performances in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling encounters in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us