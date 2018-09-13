Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top wicket-takers in the tournament

Vijay Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.60K // 13 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A keen contest is on the cards

Asia Cup 2018 is just around the corner and India will go into the tournament as the favorites to lift the cup once again. But they will have to overcome other Asian giants like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in order to achieve glory.

This Asia Cup will be a closely contested one and the team which does well in the bowling department in the scorching heat of United Arab Emirates will most likely emerge as the champions in the tournament. On paper, the bowling attacks of India, Pakistan, and to some extent Afghanistan seem the strongest.

We will look at the 5 possible contenders who can be the leading wicket-takers in this tournament.

Honorable Mention

Lasith Malinga

The comeback man

The slinging legend will be making his comeback into the Lankan ODI team with this Asia Cup. This could be a perfect swansong for him if he is at his best and helps his team in winning the tournament. He was hit with injuries and poor form before being out of the side.

This could be a perfect opportunity to prove why he is called as one of the best limited overs bowlers in the history of the game.

1 / 4 NEXT