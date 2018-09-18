Asia Cup 2018: 8 Players in Pakistan's squad that were part of the Champions Trophy final and India needs to watch out for

2017 Champions Trophy winners

Asia Cup 2018 unveiled on September 15 in UAE with the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in which the latter was victorious. But, the match that is likely to get all the attention; will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 19.

In their last encounter, Pakistan defeated India by a massive margin of 180 runs. It was a huge blow for India as it was the final of 2017 Champions Trophy, for which Indians were favourite.

Pakistan's squad for 2018 Asia Cup include 8 players from the team that thrashed India in the Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan's Playing XI in Champions Trophy final: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali

Man of the Match of Champions Trophy final, Fakhar Zaman will be the main watch-out for India. He scored 114 runs off 106 balls in that match, where no Indian batsmen except Hardik Pandya, were able to make a stand.

Fakhar Zaman after his century against India in Champions Trophy final

The player who is said to be the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, has been the best No. 3 for Pakistan in recent years. He completed 2000 ODI runs in the first group match of Pakistan against Hong Kong.

Looking at his batting average, i.e. 54.22, India would try to send him back to the dugout as early as possible.

Knowing the fact that Shoaib Malik is the most experienced player in Pakistan's squad, India will look to cut short his presence at the crease. He enjoys a decent record against India in ODIs.

On the other hand, he would look to bloster the Pakistan team with his all-round skills. His presence will make Pakistan mentally stronger and confident.

