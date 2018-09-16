Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening match 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
539   //    16 Sep 2018, 01:11 IST

Banglade
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the opening match

Bangladesh crushed Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening match of Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 played at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B along with Afghanistan. On the back of brilliant 144 by Mushfiqur Rahim and Mithun's useful knock, Bangladesh posted 262, and then bowled out Sri Lanka for a low total.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and decided to bat first. Sri Lanka got off to a perfect start as Lasith Malinga dismissed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in the very first over itself reducing Bangladesh to 1 for 2. Bangladesh star batsman Tamim Iqbal had to retire hurt due to an injury.

Mushifqur Rahim and Mithun steadied the ship with good stroke play. Bangladesh could score 24 for 2 at the end of first 10 overs. Rahim and Mithun played with positive intent putting pressure on Sri Lankan bowlers. Mithun reached his half century off 52 balls while Rahim too completed his 50 off 67 balls.

Lasith Malinga broke the partnership by dismissing Mithun for 63. Mithun and Rahim added 131 runs for the 3rd wicket. In the next over, Aponso got the wicket of Mahmudullah for 1. Sri Lanka kept picking wickets at regular intervals to put Bangladesh under pressure at 203 for 8 in the 43rd over.

Rahim reached his century off 123 balls and added 26 runs with Mustafizur Rahman. After Rahman's dismissal, Tamim Iqbal came to the crease heroically despite his broken wrist. Rahim smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers and scored 32 runs as Iqbal just stayed at the other end. The wicket keeper batsman Rahim was the last batsman to be dismissed for 144 off 150 balls.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 261 in 49.3 overs. For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga was the pick of bowlers with 4 for 23 in 10 overs, Lakmal, Aponso, Perera took 1 wicket each. De Silva took 2 wickets.

Chasing 262 to win, Upul Tharanga played with positive intent scoring 27 runs off 16 balls. Mustafizur Rahman got the early wicket of Kusal Mendis for 0. Kusal Perera and de Silva all went in quick succession to reduce Sri Lanka to 42 for 4 at the end of 10 overs and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Dilwuran Perera was the top scorer with 29 while Lakmal made 20. Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 124 in 35.2 overs.

For Bangladesh, Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Miraz Hasan picked 2 wickets each, while Shakib AL Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain took 1 wicket each. Bangladesh won the match by a massive 137 runs.

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the 2nd match tomorrow.    

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
