Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni must deliver with the bat

Subhadeep Dutta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 193 // 21 Sep 2018, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni's performance in the Asia Cup will be crucial in the absence of Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will look to exorcise the demons of the disastrous England tour by winning the Asia Cup. It will be easier said than done especially without Virat Kohli, as evident from the match against Hong Kong which saw the team toil hard for a win. Even if India won comfortably against arch-rivals Pakistan, there is certainly a cause for concern. But there is one man who holds the key for India and his name is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It is needless to say that Dhoni's unmatched leadership abilities combined with the experience of 500 odd international matches will be a guiding force for the team in the tournament. But he must deliver the odds with the willow.

The wicket-keeper batsman, who is regarded as one of the greatest finishers of the game, has not been in the best of form in the recent past. In 2018, Dhoni has scored 148 runs so far in 11 ODIs with a highest score of 42.

An invaluable asset to the team

Dhoni's Asia Cup campaign started on a poor note as the former Indian captain got dismissed for his ninth ODI duck against Hong Kong. In the context of the match it proved crucial as India ended up posting a total of 285 runs. If Dhoni stuck around long enough, the total would have been closer to or even in excess of 300.

In fact a brilliant partnership of 174 runs between Hong Kong openers Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan did pose a serious threat till debutante Khalil Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav got into the act with the ball and guided India to a win that came by a close margin of 26 runs. Notwithstanding the fact that Dhoni was out for a duck, the former Indian skipper more than played his part in the win. The wicket-keeper was involved in two catches behind wickets and one stumping.

Rohit Sharma, who was captaining the side for only the fourth time in ODIs, was certainly feeling the heat when the Hong Kong openers seemed to be running away with the match. But the experienced Dhoni could be seen guiding the team in every step. In one particular instance, Dhoni even walked up to Yuzvendra Chahal for a chat with the spinner who went for 13 runs in his ninth over when Kinchit Shah and Ehsan Khan were batting. Hong Kong at that point needed 66 runs from 42 deliveries with 6 wickets in hand. The advice seemed to work as when Chahal returned to bowl his last over, he got the wicket of Kinchit Shah in the second ball and then dismissed Aizaz Khan in the fourth ball. He finished the match with 3 wickets conceding 46 runs.

It truly reflects his value as a member of the playing eleven. Yet, when it comes to big-ticket tournaments like the ICC World Cup and run chases, Dhoni the batsman is the biggest asset any team can boast of.

Dhoni still critical to India for ICC WC 2019

Dhoni did not have much of a role in the convincing win against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's second encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup. India registered the win by 8 wickets and his batting duties were not needed.

But he still has an important role to play in the Asia Cup which has been a happy hunting ground for him. Before this year's Asia Cup began he had a Bradmanasque average of 102 in 18 matches. Therefore, the tournament is the ideal platform for him to rediscover his touch.

The Indian think-tank have time and again underscored that Dhoni will be an integral part of India's campaign in the ICC World Cup which is less than eight months away. The former skipper has been facing criticism for his "waning" finishing skills in the past year or so.

Recently, his shot selection too has come under the scanner and his below-par show during the England series even fueled speculations about his retirement. Dhoni may have brushed aside such suggestions but time is now for his bat to do all the talking.

Who knows he may still have some left in his tank to help India add more silverware to the cabinet?