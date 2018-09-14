Asia Cup 2018: Three potential replacements for Virat Kohli

Team India led by Virat Kohli

The Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to return once again in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 15 to 28 September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the tournament and Indian Team are the defending champions. Five teams will participate with one qualifier which Hong Kong won a week ago. The tournament is divided into two groups; Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The squad for Team India has been announced but one factor which has been really concerning is Virat Kohli missing the tournament. The Captain of Team India has been playing at his best in the test series against England in a losing effort and will reportedly not play in Asia Cup 2018. The skipper has been rested for some time.

India has two back-to-back matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan on September 18 and 19, 2018 respectively. Both the matches will be competitive especially with Pakistan which has been one of the most heated rivalries in cricket's history. The last time these two arch-rivals clashed was in Champions Trophy final in 2017, where Pakistan was victorious. Now, it is time for India to get their revenge and it could happen in Asia Cup 2018.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side instead of Kohli, who is a more than capable replacement because of his captaincy in IPL for Mumbai Indians. Still, Kohli is a major batsman in the middle order, so Team India need a player to replace him in Asia Cup 2018.

