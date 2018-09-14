Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Three potential replacements for Virat Kohli

JT
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.56K   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:57 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Team India led by Virat Kohli

The Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to return once again in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 15 to 28 September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the tournament and Indian Team are the defending champions. Five teams will participate with one qualifier which Hong Kong won a week ago. The tournament is divided into two groups; Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The squad for Team India has been announced but one factor which has been really concerning is Virat Kohli missing the tournament. The Captain of Team India has been playing at his best in the test series against England in a losing effort and will reportedly not play in Asia Cup 2018. The skipper has been rested for some time. 

India has two back-to-back matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan on September 18 and 19, 2018 respectively. Both the matches will be competitive especially with Pakistan which has been one of the most heated rivalries in cricket's history. The last time these two arch-rivals clashed was in Champions Trophy final in 2017, where Pakistan was victorious. Now, it is time for India to get their revenge and it could happen in Asia Cup 2018.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side instead of Kohli, who is a more than capable replacement because of his captaincy in IPL for Mumbai Indians. Still, Kohli is a major batsman in the middle order, so Team India need a player to replace him in Asia Cup 2018.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli KL Rahul Highest run Scorer in the IPL Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
JT
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Is Virat Kohli rested at the right time? 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Individual scores in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
2 things that would have made Asia Cup more interesting
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hasan Ali beats Virat Kohli's Yo-Yo test...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us