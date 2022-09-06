Asia Cup 2022: 3 batters who can score the most runs in the clash between India and Sri Lanka

Team India will square off against a resurgent Sri Lankan unit in a Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 6).

Both teams will head into the high-octane fixture on the back of contrasting results in their last games. While the Dasun Shanaka-led side defeated the in-form Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma's men fell short in a nail-biting last-over loss against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4).

A win for India will spice up proceedings and keep their hopes of entering the finals alive. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will do their best to give the Men in Blue a run for their money and cause an upset. Momentum will be on their side given their recent result.

On that note, let's take a look at the three batters who could score the most runs for their respective teams in what could prove to be a thrilling encounter in Dubai:

#3 KL Rahul | India

KL Rahul finally seemed to find his groove in the Men in Blue's last match against Pakistan.

KL Rahul was feeling the heat after a poor start to his Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

The Indian vice-captain was out for a first-ball duck in his side's opening match against Pakistan. He then scored 36 off 39 balls in their match against Hong Kong respectively and looked rusty throughout his time in the middle.

However, Rahul found fluency and played some exquisite strokes during his 20-ball 28 in the last match against Pakistan. His team will now hope Rahul carries that form into their upcoming match and stamps his authority against Sri Lanka.

The right-handed opener has an excellent record against the Lankans in T20Is. In seven innings, he has scored 296 runs at an average of around 42 and a strike rate of close to 142.

#2 Kusal Mendis | Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis will be key if Sri Lanka's batting is to click in their upcoming match [Pic Credit: Getty images]

Another opener who can put opposition bowlers under pressure and be amongst runs on Tuesday is Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.

The right-hander has been quite effective at the top of the order for the Islanders. Mendis is his side's highest run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup, amassing 98 runs in three games at an immaculate strike rate of 163.3.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#INDvSL | #AsiaCup2022 Sri Lanka's batting order is bookended by two form batters - the big wickets for India this evening will be Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka es.pn/3Ql4YET Sri Lanka's batting order is bookended by two form batters - the big wickets for India this evening will be Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka es.pn/3Ql4YET#INDvSL | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/h6YjDgVXqM

The Lankan opener has looked comfortable against both spin and pace. He will look to continue his great batting form and give Sri Lanka a good start once again.

Mendis will have to see out the new-ball threat from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. If he does so, he has the ability to trouble the rest of the Indian bowling lineup, which struggled against Pakistan.

#1 Virat Kohli | India

Virat Kohli top-scored for his team against Pakistan and they will bank on him for another big knock against Sri Lanka. [Pic Credit: ICC]

Virat Kohli has slowly found his touch at the Asia Cup 2022.

The former Indian skipper put up a valiant effort in the opening game before notching up a record-breaking 31st T20I half-century against Hong Kong. He ended up unbeaten on 59 from 44 balls in a knock peppered with a four and three sixes.

100MB @100MasterBlastr



Will you be picking him in your fantasy team?



#INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 Virat Kohli has been fabulous against Sri Lanka in T20Is.Will you be picking him in your fantasy team? Virat Kohli has been fabulous against Sri Lanka in T20Is.Will you be picking him in your fantasy team?#INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/Ox6RvTzs6r

While his first two knocks had their ebbs and flows, Kohli's latest innings against Pakistan saw him come into his own. He held one end together and made a conscious effort to score at a higher rate.

While Kohli was at the crease, he scored 60 runs off 44 balls. However, he lacked sufficient support as batters at the other end scored 45 off 45. This ultimately played a part in India recording a slightly below-par total of 181 after a fantastic start.

The Lankan unit will be wary of Kohli's recent form and have also struggled against him historically. The right-hander averages 84.7 in the six T20I innings he has played against Sri Lanka, and will be raring to go once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra