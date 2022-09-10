Asia Cup 2022: 3 best Indian players from the tournament 

had a disappointing outing at the ongoing . The Men in Blue headed into the tournament as the favorite. However, India failed to make the final, getting knocked out in the Super 4 stage.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit began their campaign with two impressive wins in their group stage matches over Pakistan and Hong Kong.

However, an to Ravindra Jadeja forced the team to chop and change the winning combination, which didn't bode well for the side. India lost their opening Super 4 fixture against Pakistan before enduring a surprising defeat against Sri Lanka in the next game.

India ended their campaign with a remarkable victory over Afghanistan in a dead rubber in Dubai.

One of the major reasons for India's undoing in the tournament was largely due to ther failure to perform cohesively. While there were a few selection conundrums as well, not all players executed their plans well enough.

However, there were a few individuals who stood out and did their best to help India win throughout the entertaining tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the three best Indian players from the Asia Cup 2022.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma during India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

Despite not setting the stage on fire by his usual standards, Rohit Sharma performed decently in the tournament. While he may not have racked up an abundance of runs, it was his intent which set him apart from others.

Barring his innings in India's opening game against Pakistan, Rohit had a minimum strike rate of 161.5 in each game. The Indian skipper was successful in providing India with blazing starts in almost every match, even as his partner KL Rahul struggled to hit the middle of the bat.

Rohit scored 133 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 151.2 in the four games he played in the tournament. His best innings came in crunch time when India lost Rahul and Virat Kohli early in their must-win encounter against Sri Lanka. Rohit scored a well-made 41-ball 72.

With no Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the squad, Arshdeep Singh was tasked with the responsibility of bowling with the new ball and the death overs as well.

While the left-armer wasn't as successful in the powerplays, he was India's best bet during the death overs. Arshdeep's pin-point yorkers and ability to bowl under pressure came as a great revelation for team India.

While the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar was put away by opposition batters in the death overs, Arshdeep showed great courage to keep India fighting till the very end.

Arshdeep picked up five wickets in as many matches at an average of 30. While his economy of 8.3 was a tad expensive, he proved to be effective considering the 23-year-old bowled in difficult phases of the game.

#1 Virat Kohli

India v Afghanistan - DP World Asia Cup

No other Indian player has performed as consistently as Virat Kohli did in the Asia Cup 2022. The former Indian skipper headed into the tournament after a long break from cricket, missing three white-ball series away from home.

The break seems to have worked in Kohli's favor. His body language at the crease, his fluency in his stroke-making and more importantly, the runs looked all in-tune in the tournament.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

Test

T20I



Virat Kohli has now scored a in all three formats of the game



#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter ODITestT20IVirat Kohli has now scored ain all three formats of the game ODI ✅Test ✅T20I ✅Virat Kohli has now scored a 💯 in all three formats of the game 🔥🇮🇳#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Xr1V8iwPMU

Kohli started his campaign with a scratchy but valiant 35 against Pakistan before notching up a much-needed fifty against Hong Kong. The Delhi lad continued his form and did the bulk of the scoring for his side when he scored a 44-ball 60 against Pakistan.

After enduring a rare failure against Sri Lanka, Kohli capped off his campaign with an immaculate maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan on Thursday (September 8).

Overall, Kohli racked up 276 runs (the most by any batter in the Aisa Cup 2022 so far) in the five matches he has played at a terrific average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.6.

Importantly for India, Kohli's return to form is a huge boost for the nation ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy