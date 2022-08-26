Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indian players who need to have a good outing against Pakistan

Less than a year back, Pakistan outclassed India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Much has changed within the Indian team since the humiliating 10-wicket to their arch-rivals.

Not only do the Men in Blue have a new skipper and head coach in Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, respectively; but they have also embraced a brand new approach to playing the shortest format - one that involves aggressive intent.

Leading up to the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue have played 21 T20 internationals and have fielded as many as 27 players in these matches.

With the motive of testing their bench strength, the team management gave opportunities to the younger players to make an impression during the tours of Ireland, England and West Indies, respectively.

However, the big boys are now back for the Asia Cup and Rohit Sharma will want to give the playing XI some game time ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia this October. That said, with the younger lot showing a lot of promise this year, there will be pressure on the senior pros to up their game as well.

With that in mind, here are three senior Indian players who need to make a good impression during the Asia Cup:

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been picked as a finisher for India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be India's top three batters. Judging by their current form, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to take charge of the middle order. This then leaves one slot open, with both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik being solid candidates for it.

Karthik has been given a new lease of life as a finisher for India. The wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed batting in the final five overs in recent times.

Although his form has dipped since the home series against South Africa earlier this year, he will be key to the Men in Blue's success in the UAE.

With Pant breathing down his neck courtesy of a good showing against West Indies, the senior pro has to take full advantage of the limited opportunities to make it to the squad for the T20 World Cup in October.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Can Ashwin be the hitter and a premier spinner for India in Asia Cup?

One of the reasons England and West Indies have been successful in this format is that they have lower-order batters who can go after the opposition's bowlers from the get-go.

While Ashwin is no Chris Jordan, he is India's best bet to walk in at No. 8 and go for the big hits. In the last IPL, he played some useful cameos for the Rajasthan Royals, which should give the Indian management some hope.

He will also be one of the Men in Blue's main spinners in this format. The Tamil Nadu tweaker has decent numbers bowling in the middle overs and will enjoy the slightly sluggish conditions in the UAE.

Ashwin will face some competition from Deepak Hooda, who may not be as accomplished a bowler as the veteran, but can chip in with a couple of overs in the powerplay if needed.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be under pressure to perform for India in Asia Cup

Much of the focus will be on Virat Kohli as he makes his return to competitive cricket after almost two months. The Delhi batter has not scored a century in over 1000 days. He is fully aware of the expectations and pressure riding on his shoulders. Ahead of the multi-nation tournament, the right-hander told Star Sports that he is more focused on learning the core values he has as a sportsperson and an athlete.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda have proven their mettle for the Men in Blue in Kohli's absence and could be contenders for a spot in the top order. How he starts his tournament against Pakistan could well define his place in the playing XI and perhaps his future in this format.

