Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indians whose T20I career might be on the line

In the past few months, Team India have tried a number of players for different roles in the T20I format. Based on the performances of these players, coupled with the availability of some big names, the Men in Blue have named a strong 15-man squad for their Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

Ahead of their opening game against Pakistan, the Indian team management has a problem of plenty when it comes to certain positions in the XI. This also means that with multiple players competing for the same spot, the chances given might be few and far between.

With the Men in Blue likely to press the reset button on their shortest format plans after the T20 World Cup 2022, here are three players who might have a make-or-break Asia Cup:

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

A true veteran of Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the best off-spinners in Test cricket. However, he hasn't quite been able to scale similar heights in white-ball cricket.

After India's debacle in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Ashwin slowly faded out of the white-ball plans and had to wait four long years to earn a call-up to the T20 World Cup squad last year.

Once again, the 35-year-old has been in and out of the side. But after impressive performances in IPL 2022, Ashwin continues to be backed by the selectors, despite many fans debating the selection.

It looks likely that India will play three spinners and Ashwin could well pip Ravi Bishnoi because of his batting ability. However, if he fails to perform in the Asia Cup and is dropped going ahead, the off-spinner's T20I career might well be over.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's fairytale comeback into the Indian team is one for the ages. He smashed 330 runs in 16 games at an incredible strike rate of 183.33 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 to present his case for the role of India's finisher in the shortest format.

The selectors duly obliged, and ever since, Karthik has been regularly given the No. 7 batting position to go and express himself. While the 37-year-old has won two Man of the Match awards in recent T20Is, there has also been inconsistency in most of his other innings.

With KL Rahul back in the side and the team management keen to hold onto Rishabh Pant, Karthik might not even start against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. However, he will need to perform in whichever game he gets a chance because he might well be dropped if he keeps on blowing hot and cold.

#1 Avesh Khan

Many might be surprised by Avesh Khan's name on this list, given that he is just 25 and has plenty of time on his hands to improve. However, he has been inconsistent in the limited opportunities that he has got in T20Is.

In 12 T20Is, Avesh has picked up 11 wickets and has leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.67. These numbers have become even more appalling at the death, where he has conceded 93 runs in just 32 balls and has failed to take even a single wicket.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh probably ahead of him in the pecking order, Avesh might only play if India feel the conditions are suitable for an extra pacer.

With the talent pool present in the fast bowling department and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel scheduled to return to the squad, Avesh might be forgotten quickly if he fails to make an impact.

