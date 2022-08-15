Asia Cup 2022: 3 major clashes to watch out for apart from IND v PAK 

The excitement is palpable with the Asia Cup 2022 not too far away. The tournament opener will see Sri Lanka and Afghanistan lock horns on August 27 in Dubai, which will also host the big clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan the following day.

Aside from the aforementioned teams, Bangladesh and the winner of the Asia Cup Qualifier round off the participants. The group stage will be followed by the Super Four, the top two teams from which will go on to contest the summit clash in Dubai on September 11.

While all the excitement and build-up is largely centered around the India-Pakistan clash, the tournament holds larger significance given that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup isn't far away.

The participating teams couldn't have asked for a better dress rehearsal for the marquee event and how they fare against their Asian counterparts could dictate where they stand.

On that note, we look at three major clashes to look forward to at the Asia Cup 2022, apart from the one between India and Pakistan.

#3 Bangladesh v Afghanistan

The previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2018 was played in the 50-over format. Yet, Afghanistan managed to thump Bangladesh by 136 runs in the group stage before agonizingly falling short by three runs in the Super Four.

If anything, those performances were a reflection of the team's burgeoning reputation that they've only strengthened over time. The T20 format is largely seen as their biggest strength as well, owing to the assortment of world-class bowlers within their ranks.

The same cannot be said about the Tigers, who have hit a roadblock in the format. In a bid to resurrect the same, they've turned to Shakib Al Hasan as their captain for the umpteenth time ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

This Group B fixture at Sharjah sure ought to make for an exciting one. More so, owing to how sluggish the surface played out during IPL 2021 and the 2021 T20 World Cup soonafter. Should that transpire again, expect the spinners from both sides to take charge of the contest and turn it into an engrossing one.

#2 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

The tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan pits two fascinating outfits up against each other in Dubai. While the Afghans have regrouped and are currently plying their trade against Ireland, recent times have seen a spunky and resurgent Lankan team make a statement and some.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka's X-Factor in white ball cricket!

That came to the fore during their home series against Australia, with skipper Dasun Shanaka scripting a finish for the ages in the third T20I. If anything, the momentum generated as a result translated into a historic ODI series win before the hosts managed to draw the subsequent Test series.

The match will also pit two of the finest modern-day white ball spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan, on opposite ends. The volatile nature of the Asia Cup 2022 format means that neither team can afford an early setback, only to play catch up thereafter.

This is a contest you wouldn't want to miss out on then, would you?

#1 India v Bangladesh*

While all the attention is around the India-Pakistan clash, it isn't a stretch to suggest that the India-Bangladesh duel has taken centerstage as the biggest Asian rivalry in recent years.

From the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 clash to the Nidahas Trophy Final, the two giants have provided many a mouth-watering tussle over time.

Both teams are placed in different groups and won't face off until the Super Four stage. Dubai will play host to this clash should that happen and it shouldn't prove to be anything short of mouth-watering again.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will have their task cut out with the pitches in Dubai set to wear out as the Asia Cup 2022 progresses. Considering how the Bangla Tigers take to spinning tracks like fish to water, their tweakers ought to challenge the firepower in the Indian ranks.

Quality across both sides and a rivalry that brings about palpable excitement - expect yet another thriller should the two teams lock horns!

*This is subject to both India and Bangladesh qualifying for the Super Four stage

Which other contest are you looking forward to the most in the Asia Cup 2022? Do let us know in the comments section below!

