India Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of India's matches in Asia Cup, timings in IST and live streaming details

Team India are among the six sides that will be taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament. The event will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. Apart from the Men in Blue, the Asia Cup will also feature Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a qualifier.

The teams have been divided into two groups (A and B). Team India are placed in Group A with Pakistan. They will be joined by the qualifier as the third team. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B. The group games will be followed by the Super Four round, while the tournament will conclude with the final in Dubai on September 11.

Before the Asia Cup 2022, Team India will be facing Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Harare from August 18 to 22. They are currently taking on West Indies in a five-match T20I series.

India's full schedule for Asia Cup 2022

The following is Team India’s schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE:

August 28, India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

August 31, India vs Qualifier, 4th Match, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

(The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four round.)

India's Asia Cup 2022 squad

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022 is yet to be announced. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the Indian squad for the T20 tournament on Monday (August 8).

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport:

"Selectors have been selecting the squad via virtual meetings. But this time they will physically meet and select the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. We are confident KL Rahul will recover for the event. The team needs his quality of player.”

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, as well as seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been rested for the Zimbabwe ODIs, are likely to return for the Asia Cup.

Where to watch India's matches in Asia Cup 2022?

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



and join us in supporting



Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar 140 crore fans cheering 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂... there is no greater pride than this for @ImRo45 #BelieveInBlue and join us in supporting #TeamIndia at #AsiaCup 2022!Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar 140 crore fans cheering 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂... there is no greater pride than this for @ImRo45. #BelieveInBlue and join us in supporting #TeamIndia at #AsiaCup 2022!Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/gh2SPFmQEu

All matches of Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports. Live streaming of the games will also be available on Disney+Hotstar. All matches begin at 7.30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far