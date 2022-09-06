Asia Cup 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for in the vital India vs Sri Lanka clash today 

After losing their way in the last match against Pakistan, India are expected to bounce back when they go up against Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday (September 4).

The Men in Blue cannot afford any more mistakes against Dasun Shanaka's side, who will be fired up following back-to-back wins in the campaign. Sri Lanka are currently atop the points table after defeating Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage opener.

Despite recent results, India will head into the game as the favorites largely due to the immense experience and quality of their players. In the 25 T20Is played between the two sides, India have won 17 games while losing just seven times. One match ended as a no result.

A win tonight for India in Dubai will spice up the and keep the Rohit Sharma-led unit's hopes of progressing alive. However, a win for Sri Lanka will cause a massive upset and boot India out of the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles from the highly-anticipated Asia Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Virat Kohli top-scored for India against Pakistan [Pic Credit: ICC]

After suffering from a long dry patch, Virat Kohli has got some crucial runs under his belt in the Asia Cup. He has been India's leading run-getter in the tournament so far, with 154 runs in three games at an excellent average of 77.

Sri Lanka will attempt to contain Kohli by presenting him with some spin bowling. Kohli will be up against his RCB teammate and spin maestro, Wanindu Hasaranga, who can single-handedly wreak havoc on any opposition.

Kohli averages more than 60 against leg spinners and will look to dominate the Lankan leggie from the outset. However, Hasaranga has an excellent record against right-handed batters, having dismissed more than 80 of the 120 right-handed players he has faced.

The Lankan leg-spinner has some shrewd variations, so Kohli must exercise caution in the first few overs.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Maheesh Theekshana

India v Hong Kong - DP World Asia Cup

Despite blazing starts in the last two games, fans are yet to witness a Rohit Sharma special in the Asia Cup. Sharma took the Pakistani pacers by storm as he raced to a brisk 16-ball 28 on Sunday.

While he may have scored only 61 runs in three games in the tournament, Sharma's intent to attack has been visible. A quick round of off-spin, though, might hinder Sharma's innings. He averages 6.60 and has gotten out five times against off-spinners in T20s in 2022.

Dasun Shanaka can attack the Indian skipper with Maheesh Theekshana early on. Much like Hasaranga, Theekshana also has various variations and the ability to outfox Sharma.

The battle between the Indian skipper and the mystery tweaker can set the tone for an exciting clash.

#3 Kusal Mendis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced T20 campaigner [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

An eye-pleasing right-hander, Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the competition so far. Having scored 98 runs in three games at an immaculate strike rate of 163.3, the Lankan opener is the side's highest run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup.

India's primary game plan to tackle Sri Lanka's threat of Mendis will be to use Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new-ball expertise. Bhuvneshwar, who is one of the best T20I bowlers in the powerplay, has the required tricks in his arsenal to curtain Mendis' stay at the crease.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar