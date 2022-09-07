Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Sri Lanka's stunning victory over India 

On Tuesday (September 6), India were dealt a huge blow when they faced a defeat against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Dasun Shanaka-led side pulled off a massive upset and won the game with six wickets in hand.

The Men in Blue fans were shocked by the outcome, as the loss has all but eliminated any hope of India reaching the finals.

India received two early blows after being summoned to bat. While KL Rahul was bowled for just six runs, the in-form Virat Kohli was out for a four-ball duck. A match-changing 97-run partnership between Rohit Sharma (73) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) then rescued the team from being two down for just 13 runs.

Sri Lankan bowlers pulled things back in the death overs as India finished their innings with a score of 173/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka made a sensational start to their chase, courtesy of some great batting from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Nissanka raced to a 37-ball 52, while Mendis scored 57. The duo put together a 97-run first-wicket stand to put the island nation in the driving seat.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up three wickets, gave his side a chance at a comeback victory, wreaking havoc on the Sri Lankan middle-order. The Lankans required 54 from their last five overs and were four wickets down.

However, skipper Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) kept their cool and guided their team home in the last over.

Overall, Sri Lanka performed enthusiastically to defeat the Indians. While their bowling once again exhibited mediocrity against an aggressive Lankan team, the Rohit Sharma-led unit needed better contributions from the batting department.

The game between India and Sri Lanka, however, saw several records being broken and created. For starters, this was the first time Team India lost two consecutive T20Is under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. India lost their opening Super 4 fixture against Pakistan on Sunday as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three other records that were broken during the entertaining clash between India and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022:

#1 Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to score 1000+ runs in Asia Cup

India vs. Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup.

Despite not ending up on the winning side, Rohit Sharma played brilliantly during his impressive knock of 72 from 41. With his innings, the Indian skipper added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batter from the country to complete 1,000 runs in Asia Cup history.

Rohit went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who finished with 971 runs in 23 Asia Cup matches and now has 1016 runs in 31 Asia Cup encounters. Rohit is currently only behind Sanath Jayasuriya (1220 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (1075) in the all-time list of highest run-getters in the Asia Cup.

During his stay, Rohit also clobbered four maximums, which put him at the summit of the players with the most sixes in Asia Cup history. The modern-day legend has 27 Asia Cup sixes, one more than Shahid Afridi, who hit 26 sixes during his career in the tournament.

#2 Most T20I sixes by an Indian in a calendar year

India vs. Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

Within his brief career of 25 T20I innings, Suryakumar Yadav has become a mainstay in the Indian team, largely due to his unorthodox but effective batting. While Suryakumar is India's highest run-getter in the format so far this year (561 runs in 16 innings), he has blown hot and cold in the ongoing Asia Cup.

In their game against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar stitched an important partnership with Rohit and resurrected India's innings. The flamboyant dasher made 34 runs off 29 with the help of one four and one six.

The solitary six scripted Suryakumar's name in the history books as he now holds the record of hitting the most sixes in T20Is in a single calendar year. The Mumbai lad has struck 32 T20I maximums this year. Rohit Sharma previously held onto the record when he hit 31 sixes in T20Is in 2018.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first player ever to pick up 200 international wickets without playing a single Test Match

Yuzvendra Chahal was perhaps India's best bowler on display in the game against Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner pulled things back for his nation and inflicted three crucial blows in the middle-overs.

Chahal did his best to win the game for India and ended the innings with impressive figures of 3/34. While India weren't successful in restricting Sri Lanka from chasing the total, Chahal's three wickets helped him achieve a unique feat.

The wily tweaker completed 200 international wickets and became the first-ever player to do so without playing a single Test Match. Chahal has played 66 T20Is and 67 ODIs in his career so far, picking up 83 and 118 scalps in the two formats, respectively.

