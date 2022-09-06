Asia Cup 2022: 5 observations from India's loss to Sri Lanka and their likely exit from the tournament

Sri Lanka's scintillating performance made a massive dent in India's Asia Cup 2022 title aspirations. The Islanders' six-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 6, leaves Rohit Sharma and Co. on the brink of elimination.

For India to finish second, they will need to beat Afghanistan and hope that Pakistan lose their remaining fixtures — something that's quite unlikely to happen, considering the form they've been in.

A promising start to the group stage crumbled for the second time in a row, this time in a much-win encounter against Sri Lanka to stay alive in the tournament.

The outcome had more factors than just batting failure or a bad day at the office with the ball. With that in mind, we take a look at some of the observations from the clash that all but signaled India's ouster from the continental tournament.

#1 Rohit Sharma hits his straps

A lot rested on skipper Rohit Sharma's shoulders after India lost KL Rahul and Virat Kohli within the first three overs. He fired on all cylinders with a brisk 41-ball 72, comprising five fours and four sixes.

Ably assisting him was Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29) as India stabilized after an early double whammy. After scores of 12, 21, and 28, Rohit finally hit the groove with a fighting and much-needed half-century to help the side finish with 173/8.

#2 India's middle-order falter

Hardik Pandya's scores in the tournament read 33*, 0, and 17. India's premium all-rounder was guilty of being dismissed off a poor delivery from Dasun Shanaka. Deepak Hooda's second game failed to yield much after Dilshan Madushanka rattled his middle stump. Rishabh Pant also failed to finish the innings for the second time in a row.

Quite simply, the lack of experience in the middle cost them a shot at ending the innings with a flourish, especially after the platform Sharma and Yadav laid for with their 97-run stand.

#3 Arshdeep Singh's excellent last over

Take nothing away from Arshdeep Singh as he came steaming in to land the perfect yorker in the first ball of the final over, with Sri Lanka needing seven runs to win the game.

With 1/37 in the match against Pakistan, he gave away 26 runs in the first two overs with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis taking him on from ball one.

While the figures show 0/40, his execution while landing the deliveries where he wanted showed the raw potential he carried. That he came back to bowl after the defeat to Pakistan showed the confidence reposed in him and that is perhaps one of the silver linings for the Men in Blue.

#4 Why not Dinesh Karthik?

While he was brought into the squad to help India finish games — be it while setting a target or defending it, Dinesh Karthik just played the tournament opener against Pakistan. He was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the next few games, and the latter failed to make an impact both times he walked out to bat.

The lack of runs from Pant's willow played its part as the team fell short of the par score on a belter of a pitch against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. If he was guilty of playing a reverse sweep against Babar Azam and Co. at an inopportune moment, he fell to a slower one from Madushanka this time going for a heave.

From the perspective of runs and experience, a seasoned campaigner in Karthik could have perhaps changed the outcome of the two games.

#5 Where do India go from here in terms of selection and strategy?

India's think-tank has made it evident that they're ready for the risks that come with their ultra-aggressive brand of T20I cricket. While the larger picture has always been the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, they will look at selection as a pivotal factor over the strategy they formulated.

Does this mean the outfit will look for another suitable all-rounder to fill Ravindra Jadeja's void? Will it also mean bringing back some seasoned campaigners in Mohammad Shami and some improved faces in Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar to bolster the bowling unit?

Clearly, there will be changes ringing in irrespective of the side's run in the Asia Cup. Whether it's another move that leans towards experimentation remains to be seen.

Edited by Ankush Das