Asia Cup 2022: 5 Pakistani players of whom India need to be wary

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is just a few days away. The continental competition will commence on August 27th with a clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai.

However, everyone is eagerly waiting for the high-voltage India-Pakistan game the following day.

Pakistan will be high on confidence after breaking their World Cup hoodoo against India at the T20 World Cup last year. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will start among the tournament favorites, but face a stiff challenge in their very first game.

As we eagerly await the epic clash in the Asia Cup, let's take a look at the five Pakistani players who could pose a threat to India at the Dubai International Stadium.

#1 Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam possesses the quality to singlehandedly determine the outcome of the game. He was in tremendous form in 2021, scoring 939 T20I runs at a strike rate of 127.58.

The right-handed batter played a flamboyant 68-run unbeaten knock in the Indo-Pak encounter at the 2021 T20 World Cup, helping his team win the match by 10 wickets.

#2 Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi picked tup hree wickets against India at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi wreaked havoc when the two teams faced each other at the T20 World Cup last year. He blew away India's top order, dismissing KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

India could not recover from the early setbacks as they ended up posting a below-par total of 151-7, which Pakistan chased down with ease.

Afridi will once again pose the greatest threat to India's top-order batters, who have shown signs of vulnerability against quality left-arm pacers.

#3 Muhammad Rizwan

Pakistan keeper-batter Muhammed Rizwan looked unperturbed against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja at the T20 World Cup last year.

He scored 79* off 55 balls at a strike rate of 143.64 as his opening stand with Babar helped Pakistan win the game by 10 wickets.

Rizwan finished 2021 as the highest run-scorer in T20Is with 1326 runs in 26 innings at an average of 73.66. He will be eager to have a decent Asia Cup campaign.

#4 Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman scored a century against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Fakhar Zaman may not be rated amongst the best batters in world cricket, but he can pick apart any bowling attack on his day.

Zaman scored a scintillating century (114 off 106 balls) against India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

The southpaw, who has a traditional style of play, scored three half-centuries in T20Is last year.

#5 Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has played franchise cricket around the globe, holding him in good stead ahead of the Asia Cup.

A prodigious turner of the ball, the all-rounder has the ability to take wickets while maintaining an excellent economy rate.

Given Indian batters such as Rohit and Kohli’s recent struggles against leg-spinners, Shadab could be very lethal in the marquee Asia Cup clash in Dubai.

