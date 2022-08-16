Asia Cup 2022: 5 players from the 2018 edition who will be missed

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is just a couple of weeks away. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in the opening game of the tournament, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

In addition to the aforementioned two teams, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh's participation in the continental competition has been confirmed. The sixth and final side will be decided after the Asia Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Oman from August 20.

While it would be interesting to see the six teams fight it out for the coveted title, a few high-profile players will not be part of Asia Cup 2022 despite turning out for their respective countries in the previous edition four years ago.

Without further ado, let's get straight to it.

#1 Shoaib Malik - Pakistan

Malik was the fourth-highest run-getter in PSL 2022

There is no place for former captain Shoaib Malik in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad. The all-rounder, who was one of the leading run-getters for Pakistan in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, is yet to announce his retirement from the T20Is and continues to play domestic and franchise cricket.

He averaged 50 in six games in the 2021 T20 World Cup, striking at 181.81. He looked in good touch in PSL 2022 as well, but the Pakistani selectors want to give fresh talent more opportunities to develop, thereby axing him from the squad.

Daniel Alexander @daniel86cricket Pakistan have dropped Shoaib Malik for the T20I Asia Cup 2022. Malik is the greatest middle-order batsman in T20I history, an under-rated bowler, and a spectacular fielder; guided many young Pakistan cricketers with his invaluable experience. Absolute legend, @realshoaibmalik Pakistan have dropped Shoaib Malik for the T20I Asia Cup 2022. Malik is the greatest middle-order batsman in T20I history, an under-rated bowler, and a spectacular fielder; guided many young Pakistan cricketers with his invaluable experience. Absolute legend, @realshoaibmalik.

Pakistan begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on August 28.

#2 Lasith Malinga - Sri Lanka

The Yorker King retired with 546 international wickets under his belt

Sri Lanka had a rather woeful Asia Cup campaign in 2018. Their inexperienced squad flattered to deceive as the five-time champions bowed out of the group stage.

Lasith Malinga, who was one of the veterans in the Lankan team last time around, will not be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

The second-highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021, signing off with 546 international wickets across formats under his belt.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - India

Dhawan was the highest run-getter in the last edition

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Series in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. However, a lot has changed for the southpaw since then.

Dhawan last played a T20I in July 2021 and is no longer in Team India's scheme of things in the shortest format.

Dhawan played a pivotal role in India's triumphant Asia Cup 2018 campaign, finishing as the edition's leading run-scorer with 342 runs in five matches.

#4 MS Dhoni - India

MS Dhoni played his last international game in ODI World Cup 2019

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni played a crucial 36-run knock in a low-scoring Asia Cup 2018 final, which the Men in Blue won by three wickets off the final ball against Bangladesh.

He was also part of the Indian team in the 2019 ODI World Cup, with New Zealand beating them in the semi-finals.

It turned out to be Dhoni's last appearance in Indian colors as the veteran keeper-batter announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

#5 Mashrafe Mortaza - Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza was the captain of the side in 2018

Mashrafe Mortaza helped Bangladesh reach the final of the Asia Cup in 2018, with India winning a thrilling encounter.

The experienced cricketer retired from the T20I format way back in 2017, but hasn't announced his international retirement from all formats as of now.

He is actively engaged in politics and is a member of the parliament from the Narail constituency.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar